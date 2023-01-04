Idea of separatism can’t be confiscated or jailed: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its latest monthly newsletter called for “dialogue and reconciliation” to address the issue of separatism in Jammu and Kashmir and also attacked the Centre over the ‘controversial’ new laws, ‘low’ investments, and civilian killings in the Union Territory.

In the newsletter, Speak Up, the party has observed that the gulf of mistrust between Kashmiris and other Indians is “now wider than ever”.

The newsletter has claimed that the Union government’s approach towards Jammu and Kashmir will further alienate Kashmiris and “strengthen the separatist sentiment”.

“Their (government) measures to deal with Kashmir are only becoming more stringent with time. Properties worth hundreds of crores that belonged to JEI (Jamaat-e-Islami) have been seized by SIA (State Investigation Agency) on the pretext of cracking down on separatism,” reads the newsletter.

“But separatism is an idea and it can’t be confiscated or jailed. It has to be addressed through dialogue and reconciliation. However, through their current approach, GOI is only serving to further alienate Kashmiris and strengthen the separatist sentiment,” it adds.

The newsletter says that the Centre’s claim of following former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of engagement and dialogue with Kashmir can’t be further from the truth.

While questioning the ‘low’ investments in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP has said that the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status wasn’t a panacea for solving the problems of the erstwhile state as the Centre wanted people to believe.

“The figures presented in the Parliament about the actual investment in J&K after 2019 have called off GOI’s bluff about the deluge of investments that Kashmir received post abrogation,” reads the newsletter. “The figures for the last year were less than half of what we received in 2017-18. Contrary to GOI’s false assertions, the abrogation was not the panacea to our problems,” it adds.

The Centre recently informed Parliament that J&K received an investment of Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22, which is far less than the Rs 840.55 crore it got in 2017-18 when it enjoyed the special status. The Centre has been arguing that the special status was a hindrance to investments in the erstwhile state. The figures submitted in Parliament show that Jammu & Kashmir received an investment of Rs 1,086.14 crore in the three years after the abrogation of the special status while the investment for the two years preceding the abrogation was Rs 1,431.48 crore. It, however, has to be mentioned that the pre-abrogation figures for Jammu and Kashmir include investments for Ladakh, which is now a separate Union Territory.

On the recent killings in Rajouri and the disappearance of a Kupwara youth in Army custody, the party has termed the government’s explanations unacceptable.

“It has happened yet again and this time… two civilians… were found shot dead near an Army base in Rajouri. As you may have already guessed by now, the Army has denied any involvement and instead claims that the men were shot by ‘unidentified terrorists’. This comes just days after the disappearance of Abdul Rashid Dar who was picked up by the Army from his home in Kunan village for an investigation. The commander promised to release him the next morning but the next evening the family was told that Rashid had ‘fled’ from their custody, en route to a terrorist hideout,” the newsletter reads.

“What are the odds that a man would be able to evade dozens of Army soldiers and escape? These incidents are happening every month…” the newsletter adds.

It says the gunfight at Sidra in Jammu and the killing of six civilians in Rajouri have exposed the government’s claims of normalcy.

“Due to the total lack of accountability, the frequency of these incidents is going up and people are living in constant fear. The recent encounter in Sidra, if it was an encounter at all, has exposed false claims of the end of militancy in J&K which has now spread to the Jammu region that was relatively more peaceful,” the newsletter remarks.

The newsletter has questioned the government’s proposal to introduce a new identity document for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the new land grant rules.

“The gulf of mistrust between Kashmiris and other Indians is now wider than ever. That is why on top of Aadhaar and other mandatory ID documents, Kashmiris will now be required to have a ‘JK family ID’ that ties individuals to their families so they can avail social benefits. This unique family ID will be just another way for the government to tighten its iron grip around us so they can profile and surveil Kashmiris wherever they go,” reads the newsletter.

“We are nothing more than the inhabitants of a coveted piece of land, a fact that is made evident by the different land laws that are thrown at us every few months. The latest of these is the Land Grant Rules-2022 under which leased land will have to be surrendered to the government. This is another land grab by GOI that will uproot local businesses, hotels, and other establishments. This land will eventually be taken over by their corporate friends just like many airports, railways stations, LIC and other national assets. These drastic changes to our land laws in the name of reforms that end owners’ rights to their properties is another attempt to disempower our citizens and take away their land,” the PDP newsletter says.