‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief’s silence?

When Sharad Pawar met Narendra Modi at the prime minister’s residence in New Delhi in April, one of the things that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president brought up was the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

After the meeting, Pawar told reporters he spoke to the PM about the “injustice” meted out to Raut. The day before, the ED attached assets worth more than Rs 115 crore linked to three persons in Mumbai, including Raut’s wife, in a money-laundering investigation. The Sena MP sounded grateful, telling reporters, “It is not a hidden fact that I am Sharad Pawar’s man. While I have been in the Shiv Sena, my relations with Pawar are close which is why we could form this government. The BJP is upset because of this.”

But, almost four months down the line, the NCP chief and the party’s senior leaders such as Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule (the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati) and NCP state president Jayant Patil have been conspicuous by their studied silence on the ED’s arrest of Raut on Sunday. According to political observers, this signals the changing dynamics in Maharashtra’s Opposition space.

The only person from the NCP to have commented on the matter is Sharad Pawar’s nephew and Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar. When asked about the ED action against Raut, he said that agencies function based on the information available to them. “Information on why it is repeatedly happening with him (Sanjay Raut) can only be provided by Raut,” Pawar said. The remarks echoed those of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who said that those who had done no wrong should have no fear of being investigated.

The Leader of the Opposition himself is under ED scanner in connection with the agency’s investigation into the alleged Maharashtra state cooperative bank scam. The Directorate has already attached the assets of the Jarandeshwar cooperative sugar factory that is run by one of his relatives. The Income-Tax Department raided Pawar’s relatives in October 2021 in connection with the alleged scam.

Maha Vikas Aghadi takes shape

When the political situation in Maharashtra was in flux after the 2019 Assembly election, Raut, who came to believe that the BJP posed a threat to the Sena’s existence, played a key role in getting Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to end the party’s coalition with the BJP and form an alliance with the NCP and the Congress. With that, the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance came into being.

The NCP’s silence on Raut’s arrest is more surprising to many, given the personal rapport he shares with Pawar and his family. Last year, Sule and Raut were seen dancing at his daughter’s wedding. The video went viral.

According to political observers, it also shows how the links between the MVA parties have crumbled. While the Shiv Sena is battling for survival top Congress leaders in the state have gone silent and the grand old party’s second-rung leaders are looking to stay politically relevant. On Sunday night, former minister Aslam Sheikh met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sources said the meeting was about a stay the present administration has issued on projects Sheikh approved when in power. The Congress leader was the minister of textile, fisheries, and ports development.