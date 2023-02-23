Pawan Khera detention: Cong tears into BJP, says ‘British did the same to our leaders pre-Independence’

Questioning if the “rule of law” was being followed, the Congress hit out at the Narendra-Modi led BJP government on Thursday after party leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party’s plenary session, and detained by the Assam Police.

Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at Terminal 1 of the domestic airport in Delhi, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera’s bags. They said the police were on its way and would explain the reason to him.

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac. “We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

मोदी का अडानी प्रेम सिर चढ़ के बोल रहा है अपनी पुलिस के बल पर कब तक देश चलाइएगा? पवन खेड़ा को गिरफ़्तार करना आपकी बौखलाहट और डर दिखाता है pic.twitter.com/jximdNkDB3 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 23, 2023

She added: “What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?”

While he was being taken away by the police, Khera told news agency ANI: “We will see (in which case they are taking me). It is a long battle and I am ready to fight.”

“Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement and silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji,” Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said in a tweet.

Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary. Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement & silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji. pic.twitter.com/mKVeuRGnfR — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 23, 2023

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a Hindi tweet: “What was the emergency that the Assam Police came to Delhi and did this act? Earlier ED raids in Raipur and now such an action shows the BJP’s fury. This is condemnable.”

Jairam Ramesh, the communications in-charge of the Congress, said that “freedom of speech” was “slowly weakening in India”.

He added: “But Freedom AFTER Speech is fast becoming extinct. My colleague @Pawankhera was deplaned from a Raipur-bound flight. After ED raids, another attempt to derail Congress Plenary. Murder of Democratic India is the right acronym for Him.”

The party’s social media coordinator and Karnataka wing spokesperson, Lavanya Ballal Jain, said the move would not “deter” Pawan Khera or “stop him from continuing to be the strong voice of reason”.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) coordinator Gaurav Pandhi tweeted: “BJP has time and again used government machinery to crush the voice of Congress but has terribly failed each time. Today, they are doing the same by harassing Shri @Pawankhera but it will only make him & us all stronger.”

BJP has time & again used Govt machinery to crush the voice of Congress but has terribly failed each time. Today, they are doing the same by harassing Shri @Pawankhera but it will only make him & us all stronger. The British too did the same to our leaders pre-independence! pic.twitter.com/FtY7Fc0sqo — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 23, 2023

“The British too did the same to our leaders pre-independence,” he added.

In a Hindi tweet, the Congress’s official account said: “This is a dictatorial attitude. The dictator got ED raids done before the session and now he has come down to this kind of act.”

“Modi government is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary.

On February 20, Khera referred to the Prime Minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” while addressing a press conference to demand an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over allegations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research firm against the Adani Group.

He had said: “Why are you running away from a debate in Parliament? Why are you scared of JPC? Even PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee set up JPC during their stints as prime ministers. What problem does Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ , ‘Damodadardas’ have with JPC? It is Damodardas right. His name is Damodardas but deeds are of ‘Gautam Das’.”

Several Congress leaders then posted tweets with the hashtag “Gautamdasmodi”.

Lashing out at Khera, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT department had said: “The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics. Congress’s deep seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self made man doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India.”

(With inputs from PTI)