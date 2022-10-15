Newsmaker | Parvesh Verma: Rows maketh the ‘firebrand’, ‘angry young man’ eyeing leader-less Delhi BJP

Among the senior leaders of the Delhi BJP and considered one of the front-runners to be the next unit chief, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma finds himself in a spot of bother over comments made at a ‘Virat Hindu Sabha’ in the national capital on October 9.

As The Indian Express reported on Saturday, the central leadership has taken exception to his “boycott” remarks, seen as directed at the Muslim community, and sought an explanation. Verma denies having received any such communication.

This is not the first time though that the 44-year-old BJP MP has been embroiled in a controversy. In January 2020, before the Delhi Assembly polls, the Election Commission removed his name from the list of the party’s star campaigners over provocative remarks. Referring to those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh at the time, Verma had said, “Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow.”

The year before, Verma had met then Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and submitted a list of 54 mosques and graveyards that he alleged existed illegally on government land across his constituency. This May, when loudspeaker politics was at its peak, the MP requested Baijal for action in Delhi along the lines of what was done in Uttar Pradesh. “As per the order of the Supreme Court, loudspeakers at all religious places should be either removed or the volume should be kept at a permissible level so that the sound is heard on the premises and there is no disruption of peace …,” he said at the time.

Hindu-first politics

Controversies apart or, some say, because of them, Verma remains a popular leader among the party’s rank and file. Before the 2020 Assembly elections in Delhi, when Arvind Kejriwal challenged Amit Shah to debate issues related to Delhi, the Union Home Minister said the West Delhi MP would take on the Delhi Chief Minister in his stead.

Verma, who is considered close to Shah, is the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma. Following Shah’s show of confidence, his stature among the BJP cadre rose and there were murmurs in party circles about him becoming the CM pick if the BJP won.

Among the reasons for Verma’s popularity in party circles, insiders believe, are his “angry young man” image and “uncanny knack for winning elections”. A BJP office-bearer said, “He has won all the three polls that he has fought till now with big margins, but the best part was when he went against the state unit directive in the Delhi and District Cricket Association polls and ensured a win for his brother. While the party was backing candidates in the Rohan Jaitley (son of Arun Jaitley) panel, his brother was the only candidate who won from a non-Jaitley panel.”

But Verma was not always a firebrand votary of Hindutva politics. He won the 2013 Assembly polls from Mehrauli and contested the parliamentary elections the following year from West Delhi, which he won. At the time, senior leaders said, the MP mostly remained away from the limelight and spent time in organisational activities. This changed after he bagged a second term five years later.

A section of the BJP believes that Verma’s positioning suits his politics as he belongs to the Jat community which comprises only 5 per cent of Delhi’s population, while Hindu-first politics helps him consolidate support among the 85 per cent Hindu population. “Delhi politics is dominated by Purvanchalis who constitute 30 per cent, followed by Banias and Punjabis. Parvesh being a Jat was at a disadvantage, but he has now smartly changed his identity to Hindu first and a Jat later,” said a BJP leader.

At present, Verma and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi are among the top contenders for the post of Delhi BJP president, with current president Adesh Gupta’s term set to end soon. Last time, Gupta had pipped Verma to the post because the incumbent is Bania and the party had lost all the Bania-dominated seats in the 2020 elections.

The fact that Shah is seen to be in his corner is among the big advantages for the West Delhi MP. Earlier this year, the Union Home Minister used Verma’s Delhi home to hold meetings with Jat leaders of western Uttar Pradesh during the Assembly elections in the state. Verma was also given the task of getting the community to vote for the party.

“Of late, he has evolved as a good speaker both in Parliament and in press conferences with witty remarks, and for taking AAP head-on,” said a BJP leader.

In his father’s footsteps

The 44-year-old has said in personal conversations that he learnt the art of politics from his father, who passed away in 2007. “I see a lot of politicians spending time in TV debates. If you are a parliamentarian, I think you should devote this time instead in your constituencies. So, I generally avoid these TV debates.”

He says: “Be it Dussehra, Diwali, marriages, funerals, or birthdays, I try to be there personally as much as possible. MPs have big constituencies. It is not possible to meet all, but through these social gatherings, you can meet more people in one go. My father taught me this.”

In the latest row though, Verma might have stepped on a raw nerve for the BJP since the Nupur Sharma controversy. The now-suspended spokesperson’s remarks over Prophet Mohammed had drawn condemnation from Middle East countries, with the government acting swiftly to contain the damage.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Verma denied he had been asked for an explanation. “No one asked me anything,” he said.