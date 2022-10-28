As all parties woo Rathwa tribals, Congress LoP may hold the key

At a time when all parties in Gujarat are wooing the Rathwa tribal community, Sukhram Rathwa sits right at the top of the pecking order. The Congress’s Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, the 67-year-old’s appointment to the post in December 2021 was seen as an attempt by the party to cement its position among the tribals in the state.

The Rathwa tribe is found mainly in the central Gujarat district of Chhota Udepur, apart from parts of Panchmahal and Vadodara districts. Rathwa, an MLA from Jetpur Assembly constituency, has risen from the grassroots, starting from the tribal unit of the Congress.

A farmer by profession, he won his first election in 1985 from Chhota Udepur constituency, going on to retain the seat consecutively till 1998, after which he lost in 2002 and 2007 to the BJP.

In 2012, the Congress fielded Rathwa’s relative Mohansinh Rathwa from Chhota Udepur, moving Sukhram to Jetpur. But Sukhram again lost, this time to the BJP’s Jayanti Rathwa. In 2017, the Congress repeated its candidates again in the two seats – and this time Sukhram beat Jayanti Rathwa by a narrow 3022 votes – while Mohansinh also won.

In August, with an eye on the Rathwa vote, the state BJP government issued a circular reiterating that the Koli-Rathwas, who used to be considered OBCs till 2013, would continue to be considered Rathwa and get benefits of Scheduled Tribes. This announcement, though a reiteration, came days before Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to address a rally in Chhota Udepur.

While Rathwa had two criminal cases registered against him in 1998 — of rioting , being a member of an unlawful assembly and causing voluntary hurt – he was cleared of the charges before the 2017 elections.

Now, Congress leaders say, he has further established his credentials by proving a successful LoP, with good oratory skills. A senior Congress leader pointed out, “It is not often that a tribal MLA becomes an LoP, but Sukhram Rathwa has rich experience in politics, especially in the tribal region. He holds immense influence in Chhota Udepur and the party can leverage his presence as a tall leader… Since taking over as LoP, he has taken up issues that affect the people and taken on the BJP with constructive criticism.”

Advertisement

Recently, a video of him claiming that the BJP offered him Rs 50 crores to switch sides had gone viral. As the BJP attacked him, Rathwa said the video was about five years old. Congress leaders said there are few doubts regarding his loyalty over his long years in the party.

Ironically, trouble may come from closer home. The biggest challenge for Sukhram might be accommodating the ambitions harboured by two other prominent Rathwa leaders — Mohansinh and Rajya Sabha MP Naransinh Rathwa — for their sons. Sukhram’s daughter is married to Mohansinh’s younger son.

With just three Assembly seats in Chhota Udepur district, it might prove too small a pie to divide, with AAP on the prowl for any resultant discontent.