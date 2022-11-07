Parties face rebellion in 4 Kullu seats as people grouse about land acquisition, road projects

A famous tourist spot on the world map, Kullu is the largest valley in the mountainous region of Himachal Pradesh and has four assembly constituencies – Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni. BJP has the problem of rebels in all the four seats in this district and Congress has a rebel candidate in Anni, a reserved seat, and AAP and CPI(M) are also contesting here.

While widening of national highways is one project that people in all constituencies are concerned with, families displaced for the land acquisition during the 2012-17 Congress rule are still up in arms against both the then Congress government and the subsequent BJP rule. Hundreds of displaced families have been demanding better compensation and the campaign has also garnered support. A Sangrash Samiti was also formed by the BJP to address the grievances of the locals but the BJP leader who headed the panel, Mahendra Thakur, is now a rebel candidate from Manali. Residents rue that multiple road projects that were started much before are yet to see the light of the day.

Bhubho Jot Tunnel, to connect Kullu with Kangra, was announced two decades ago and Jalori Jot Tunnel, to connect Kullu towards Kangra, also proposed two decades ago, have both remained non-starters. Similarly, Bijli Mahadev ropeway in Bhunter, Kullu, to reach the famous Bijli Mahadev temple, was announced around a decade ago, is yet to be completed. In June 2020, the project was pegged at Rs 150 crore and in May 2022, when the project got all final approvals, its cost was mentioned as Rs 200 crore. Such incomplete projects are also a major bone of contention for the people here. Here’s a look at all the four constituencies of Kullu district.

Kullu

Sitting MLA: Sunder Singh Thakur (INC)

In the fray

BJP: Narottam Thakur

INC: Sunder Singh Thakur

AAP: Sher Singh Shera Negi

CPI (M) : Hotam Singh Sonkhla

Independent: Ram Singh Thakur

Congress’ Sunder Thakur had lost the elections in 2012 but in 2017, despite a BJP wave, he defeated BJP senior leader Maheshwar Singh Thakur.

Amid high drama, BJP named Narottam Thakur as its candidate. While initially, BJP was inclined towards Maheshwar, his son Hiteshwar Singh Thakur filed papers as an independent from Banjar constituency which significantly spoiled Maheshwar chances as he also started garnering support for his son. Subsequently, on the last day of withdrawal of nominations, BJP found its nominee in Narrotam Thakur, a government teacher, who took premature retirement to join politics. Maheshwar finally withdrew his papers and Narottam became the parachute candidate. In the middle of this fiasco, there is Ram Singh Thakur, a BJP rebel candidate in the fray. He had contested on BJP ticket in 2012 but had lost the elections. Following which, he was not given a ticket in 2017. While the party pacified him last time, this time, he chose independent .

Manali

Sitting MLA: Govind Singh Thakur (BJP)

In the fray

BJP: Govind Singh Thakur

INC: Bhuvneshwar Gaur

AAP: Anurag Prarthi

Independent: Mahendra Thakur

In this seat too, BJP has a rebel candidate in Mahendra Singh Thakur, who was leading the agitation of displaced people due to four-laning of highway projects. For being in the forefront of the movement, BJP denied him a ticket and he is now contesting as an independent. While AAP candidate Anurag Prarthi switched from Congress, the BJP decided to go with sitting MLA Govind Singh Thakur. Congress candidate is Bhuvneshwar Gaur, son of former state agriculture minister Raj Krishna Gaur .

Banjar

Sitting MLA: Surendar Shourie

In the fray

BJP: Surendar Shourie

INC: Khimi Ram

AAP: Neeraj Saini

Independent: Hiteshwar Thakur

A three-time zila parishad member and son of BJP leader Maheshwar Singh Thakur, Hiteshwar Singh Thakur is contesting as an the independent candidate this time. Hiteshwar’s wife, Vibha Singh, is the independent zila parishad member as the ward got reserved for women. Though the BJP trusted its sitting MLA, Congress gave the ticket to turncoat Khimi Ram who was a BJP MLA in 2003 and 2007.

Anni (SC)

Sitting MLA: Kishori Lal (BJP)

In the fray

BJP: Lokendra Kumar

INC: Bansi Lal Kaushal

AAP Dr Inder Paul

CPI(M) Devki Nand

Independent: Kishori Lal

Independent: Paras Ram

Sitting BJP MLA Kishori Lal is now a rebel candidate and is contesting as an independent and Congress’s Paras Ram is another rebel contesting as independent. Paras Ram had contested in 2017 from Congress ticket and had got defeated. Though BJP has fielded Lokendra Kumar but sources said that the local BJP unit is unhappy with this decision. Congress too is facing opposition for their candidate Bansi Lal Kaushal. Many leaders of the local Congress unit are campaigning for Paras Ram and six party members were even suspended for this.