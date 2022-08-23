scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Now, a Parshuram Janmasthal: ‘Brahmin hero’, ‘Kshatriya slayer’ is new face in BJP’s UP plans

The Ministries of Public Works Department, headed by Jitin Prasada, a Brahmin face himself, and Culture and Tourism have undertaken the project to develop Jalalabad, believed to be the birthplace of Parshuram.

Devotees take out yatra to mark Parshuram Jayanti. (Express File Photo)

With the countdown to the 2024 elections starting, another mythological figure is set to find pride of place in the Uttar Pradesh political pantheon. The BJP government has laid the ground for celebrating Parshuram, a Brahmin hero considered the slayer of Kshatriyas – starting with the development of Jalalabad as his birthplace and expanding it to a tourist circuit covering at least five religious sites.

Apart from being an overture to Brahmins, through a figure symbolic of aggressive Hinduism, the move is being seen as an effort by the BJP to fight the image of being pro-Thakur. The impression has trailed the party since Yogi Adityanath, a Thakur, became the Chief Minister. In the recent Assembly elections, the Opposition had tried to cash in on Parshuram’s legacy too to counter the BJP.

The Ministries of Public Works Department, headed by Jitin Prasada, a Brahmin face himself, and Culture and Tourism have undertaken the project to develop Jalalabad, believed to be the birthplace of Parshuram. Work will also be undertaken on a ‘Parshuram Circuit’, starting from Jalalabad and including Naimisharan in Sitapur, Maharishi Dadhichi Ashram in Mishrikh area of Sitapur, Gola Gokaranath in Lakhimpur Kheri and Gomti Udgam in Madhotana area of Pilibhit (the origin of Gomti river). The sites will have good road connectivity, with wayside amenities.

The Parshuram circuit in Uttar Pradesh will begin from Jalalabad, his birthplace, and cover four other shrines. (Express Photo. Design credits: Abhishek Mitra)

Jalalabad, incidentally, falls within Shahjahanpur, the native district of Prasada.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

Sources said the state will approach the Centre for assistance for the project, and may eventually connect Purna Giri and Nim Karori Baba Dham in Uttrakhand in the circuit.

During the elections, while the BSP had promised a grand Parshuram statue if voted to power, the Samajwadi Party had said it would declare Parshuram Jayanti a holiday.

Prasada said the Opposition only made empty promises. “Before the elections, they used Parshuram as a political tool, and then forgot about it afterwards and are not even talking about it. However, the BJP leadership is going to not just develop a Parshuram Janmasthal in Jalalabad but also a Parshuram Circuit,” the PWD Minister said, adding that their plans would develop these sites not just as religious centres but also ensure economic growth through tourism.

Advertisement

Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh told The Indian Express that a survey had been completed and the development of Jalalabad as a tourist destination had got in-principle approval. “A detailed project report is being prepared and soon there will be a final presentation before the Finance Minister. There was a long- pending demand to develop the birthplace of Parshuram and we are going to make it grand.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Even before crossing over to the BJP just ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Prasada had tried to forge a Brahmin identity for himself. With the Congress trailing, the son of veteran Congress leader Jitendra Prasada had launched a ‘Brahmin Chetna Yatra’, with the goal of meeting Brahmins who had been victims of crimes across the state. He had also urged Adityanath to declare Parshuram Jayanti as a holiday.

The BJP had made Prasada a minister soon after he crossed over, and he remains an important leader for the party despite a recent transfer controversy involving his department, and despite the BJP making fellow Brahmin Brijesh Pathak a Deputy Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Sources in the government said Prasada and Culture Minister Singh first pitched the idea of promoting Jalalabad as a tourist destination three months ago, during a meeting with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in Shahjahanpur.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 08:46:02 am
Next Story

Daily briefing: Russia detains IS bomber planning to target ‘ruling’ party leader; SC dissolves COA for AIFF

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Scientists track cause of mystery paddy dwarfing in Punjab and Haryana

Scientists track cause of mystery paddy dwarfing in Punjab and Haryana

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'
Darlings

Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement