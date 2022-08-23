Now, a Parshuram Janmasthal: ‘Brahmin hero’, ‘Kshatriya slayer’ is new face in BJP’s UP plans

With the countdown to the 2024 elections starting, another mythological figure is set to find pride of place in the Uttar Pradesh political pantheon. The BJP government has laid the ground for celebrating Parshuram, a Brahmin hero considered the slayer of Kshatriyas – starting with the development of Jalalabad as his birthplace and expanding it to a tourist circuit covering at least five religious sites.

Apart from being an overture to Brahmins, through a figure symbolic of aggressive Hinduism, the move is being seen as an effort by the BJP to fight the image of being pro-Thakur. The impression has trailed the party since Yogi Adityanath, a Thakur, became the Chief Minister. In the recent Assembly elections, the Opposition had tried to cash in on Parshuram’s legacy too to counter the BJP.

The Ministries of Public Works Department, headed by Jitin Prasada, a Brahmin face himself, and Culture and Tourism have undertaken the project to develop Jalalabad, believed to be the birthplace of Parshuram. Work will also be undertaken on a ‘Parshuram Circuit’, starting from Jalalabad and including Naimisharan in Sitapur, Maharishi Dadhichi Ashram in Mishrikh area of Sitapur, Gola Gokaranath in Lakhimpur Kheri and Gomti Udgam in Madhotana area of Pilibhit (the origin of Gomti river). The sites will have good road connectivity, with wayside amenities.

The Parshuram circuit in Uttar Pradesh will begin from Jalalabad, his birthplace, and cover four other shrines. (Express Photo. Design credits: Abhishek Mitra) The Parshuram circuit in Uttar Pradesh will begin from Jalalabad, his birthplace, and cover four other shrines. (Express Photo. Design credits: Abhishek Mitra)

Jalalabad, incidentally, falls within Shahjahanpur, the native district of Prasada.

Sources said the state will approach the Centre for assistance for the project, and may eventually connect Purna Giri and Nim Karori Baba Dham in Uttrakhand in the circuit.

During the elections, while the BSP had promised a grand Parshuram statue if voted to power, the Samajwadi Party had said it would declare Parshuram Jayanti a holiday.

Prasada said the Opposition only made empty promises. “Before the elections, they used Parshuram as a political tool, and then forgot about it afterwards and are not even talking about it. However, the BJP leadership is going to not just develop a Parshuram Janmasthal in Jalalabad but also a Parshuram Circuit,” the PWD Minister said, adding that their plans would develop these sites not just as religious centres but also ensure economic growth through tourism.

Advertisement

Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh told The Indian Express that a survey had been completed and the development of Jalalabad as a tourist destination had got in-principle approval. “A detailed project report is being prepared and soon there will be a final presentation before the Finance Minister. There was a long- pending demand to develop the birthplace of Parshuram and we are going to make it grand.”

Even before crossing over to the BJP just ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Prasada had tried to forge a Brahmin identity for himself. With the Congress trailing, the son of veteran Congress leader Jitendra Prasada had launched a ‘Brahmin Chetna Yatra’, with the goal of meeting Brahmins who had been victims of crimes across the state. He had also urged Adityanath to declare Parshuram Jayanti as a holiday.

The BJP had made Prasada a minister soon after he crossed over, and he remains an important leader for the party despite a recent transfer controversy involving his department, and despite the BJP making fellow Brahmin Brijesh Pathak a Deputy Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Sources in the government said Prasada and Culture Minister Singh first pitched the idea of promoting Jalalabad as a tourist destination three months ago, during a meeting with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in Shahjahanpur.