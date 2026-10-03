Parliamentary panels to see reshuffle at top, TMC to lose both chairperson posts
The BJP has reshuffled three committee chairpersons while panel on education to be headed by Congress’s Mukul Wasnik, who replaces party’s Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.
As Parliamentary Committees are set to see a reshuffle of chairpersons, six out of the 24 are set to see changes, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) losing two chairperson berths owing to a group of their MPs switching camps after the West Bengal elections, The Indian Express has learnt.
The Parliamentary committee on Commerce, which is headed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen is will to go to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. The committee on Chemicals, which was headed by TMC MP Kriti Azad is likely to be now headed by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has led the TMC rebel faction and has claimed to have merged with lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), The Indian Express has learnt.
Soon after the BJP swept the West Bengal elections in May, a group of party MPs led by Dastidar approached the Speaker, claiming that they had merged with the NCPI, a Tripura-based outfit, and sought to be recognised as a separate bloc in Lok Sabha. A decision on the breakaway faction’s fate is pending before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Other changes in the committees likely to be announced soon include Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh being replaced by party colleague Mukul Wasnik to head the committee on education, The Indian Express has learnt.
The BJP has reshuffled three of its committee chairpersons with party MP Brij Lal being replaced by party colleague Sujeet Kumar to head the committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. The BJP has replaced Lok Sabha MP Basavaraj Bommai with Shashank Mani to head the Labour, Textiles and Skill Development Committee. The third change that the BJP has made is in the committee on Railways, the BJP has appointed BJP MP Sudhir Gupta instead of C M Ramesh, The Indian Express has learnt.
BJP Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal’s term in the Upper House is set to end in November and hence is likely to be replaced.
The Parliament has a total of 24 department-related committees with members from both Houses, while eight come under the Rajya Sabha chairman, the other 16 are under the Lok Sabha Speaker.