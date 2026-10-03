Parliamentary panels to see reshuffle at top, TMC to lose both chairperson posts

Parliamentary committee on Commerce, headed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen (left) is likely to go to BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, while the committee on Chemicals, headed by TMC MP Kriti Azad (right) is likely to be now headed by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. (Express photo)

As Parliamentary Committees are set to see a reshuffle of chairpersons, six out of the 24 are set to see changes, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) losing two chairperson berths owing to a group of their MPs switching camps after the West Bengal elections, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Parliamentary committee on Commerce, which is headed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen is will to go to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. The committee on Chemicals, which was headed by TMC MP Kriti Azad is likely to be now headed by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has led the TMC rebel faction and has claimed to have merged with lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), The Indian Express has learnt.