Kiren Rijiju meets Rahul Gandhi in bid to end Parliament logjam, Congress firm on demands

The government on Wednesday reached out to the Opposition for the first time in the ongoing Monsoon Session in an attempt to break the parliamentary stalemate. However, the Opposition reiterated its demands that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the alleged police excesses against protesting youth and that Parliament discuss the alleged Ram Temple donations theft.

Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, during his nearly 50-minute meeting with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, raised the government’s pending legislative agenda, including the Delimitation Bill and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, to explore ways to ensure their passage.

Advertisement

There was, however, little indication that the deadlock would end immediately. Sources within the Congress said the party leadership categorically told Rijiju that it was opposed to delimitation at this juncture and its stance remains the same. However, Rijiju asked the Congress to reconsider.

Government sources said the situation would become clearer by Thursday, while Congress leaders said the Opposition would deliberate on the issues raised by Rijiju before Parliament reconvenes.

According to sources, the Congress leadership has decided to consult other Opposition parties including those which are not part of the INDIA bloc to firm up its joint position. Sources said informal discussions are ongoing with the DMK, which has charted a separate course in the Monsoon session.

Advertisement

The DMK is miffed with the Congress over its decision to snap ties in Tamil Nadu and join hands with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

However, the Congress believes that the DMK, which had vocally opposed delimitation, would not shift its stance. “(Former CM) M K Stalin had burned a copy of the central Delimitation Bill in April terming it a black law. How can they support the bill now? We don’t think the DMK will do that,” a senior Congress leader told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Why government has tightened FCRA rules, and put religious conversion in focus

Sources said there could be another round of discussions between Rijiju and Gandhi after which there will be a call on the strategies for both the sides.

Even as the government’s outreach has also fuelled speculation that it may convene a special session after the Monsoon Session, scheduled to conclude on August 13, to consider and pass contentious legislations, Congress insiders said no such plans were conveyed by Rijiju to Gandhi during their meeting.

The BJP has been trying to secure the required two-thirds majority to revive a Constitutional amendment advancing the implementation of women’s reservation to 2029, alongside a Delimitation Bill proposing to expand the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 to around 850 seats. Both proposals failed to secure passage during the special session in April.

Sources also indicated that the ongoing session could be cut short and reconvened again after the Independence Day celebrations to take up the pending Bills.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, has been largely washed out, with both Houses witnessing repeated disruptions, protests by Opposition members and frequent adjournments. The Opposition has maintained that Parliament cannot function normally unless there is a discussion on the alleged “chanda chori” and a statement by Shah on the alleged police crackdown on protesting students.

Also Read | Why Modi government faces hurdles in fresh push for women’s quota Bill

“Rijiju came with the government’s agenda — the Prime Minister’s agenda. But we are very clear about our demands and the issues we want to discuss. We want a discussion on the ‘chanda chori’ scam. We have also been demanding a statement from the Union Home Minister, who is responsible for the police firing and atrocities against students,” Congress general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters outside Parliament after the Gandhi-Rijiju meeting.

Rijiju, however, described the meeting, held in the Leader of Opposition’s chamber in Parliament House, as a “courtesy” call. “It was not on a specific issue. We had a good discussion. I am hopeful,” he said when asked whether the meeting could help end the deadlock.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister’s outreach came after 12 working days marked by repeated disruptions and the passage of several Bills without debate. It also comes two days after the BJP suffered setbacks in bypolls in two of its strongholds — Bankipur in Bihar and Datia in Madhya Pradesh.

So far this session, Parliament has passed three Bills — the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, and the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha passes Registration of Births and Deaths Bill amid Opposition protests

While the Congress projected the meeting as a “climbdown” by the government, the BJP accused the Opposition of obstructing Parliament. Speaking in the Lok Sabha after the House passed the Bankers’ Book Evidence Bill, 2026 amid the din, Rijiju said: “It is clear that the Opposition does not want to run the House. Important Bills are being passed without discussion because of the Opposition.”

Referring to the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Ram Temple donation issue, he added: “The Congress, Left parties and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are against Bhagwan Ram. They have always insulted and opposed Lord Ram. They objected to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and came wearing black bands. Now they are disrupting the House. They should apologise to the nation.”

Senior BJP leaders said the government is keen to break the impasse to push key legislations. “We want the FCRA Bill to be passed. We also have the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to implement the Women’s Reservation law and the Delimitation Bill on our agenda. The government has intensified efforts to break the deadlock,” a senior BJP leader said.

Asked whether Rijiju had raised the pending FCRA Amendment Bill, Venugopal referred to remarks made by US Republican Congressman Riley Moore. “Now you will see Narendra Modi’s mood change. The Opposition in India has been demanding answers on the FCRA amendments. But now he will listen to a diktat from a foreign country,” Venugopal said.

Moore, a Congressman from West Virginia, had alleged that the proposed FCRA amendments would enable the Indian government to take over “churches and religious charities”. In a social media post, he described the proposed changes as “a clear attack against Christians” and warned that they could become “a point of major concern” in India-US ties.

The proposed FCRA legislation has drawn criticism from Opposition parties and civil society groups over its potential impact on NGOs, educational institutions and minority-run organisations, with repeated disruptions in Parliament preventing a discussion on the Bill.