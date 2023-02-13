Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Meeting of like minded Opposition parties in Kharge’s chamber

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates 11 February: The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31, will resume at 11 am on Monday. Ahead of today’s proceedings, leaders of like minded Opposition parties met in the chambers of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Today’s proceedings are likely to witness disruptions as the Opposition continues to demand a discussion on the Adani-Hindenburg crisis. In both Houses, the Congress-led Opposition has been demanding a probe either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), headed by the Supreme Court or monitored by the Chief Justice of India, into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group. In Rajya Sabha today, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda is set to move the Bill to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.
On Friday, before Parliament was adjourned for the weekend, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new tax regime, by offering a rebate on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh, will leave higher disposable income in the hands of people. She added that the Union Budget 2023-24 “astutely balances the requirement of development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence”. Stating that the economy is in sustained path, Sitharaman said India is still the fastest growing major economy in the world and will continue to be so in the years to follow.
The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31, will resume at 11 am on Monday. Ahead of today’s proceedings, leaders of like minded Opposition parties met in the chambers of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Good morning! Follow this space for the latest updates from Parliament.