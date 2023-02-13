scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Meeting of like minded Opposition parties in Kharge’s chamber

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 13, 2023 10:57 IST
Opposition parties meet in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament House on Monday morning.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates 11 February:  The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31, will resume at 11 am on Monday. Ahead of today’s proceedings, leaders of like minded Opposition parties met in the chambers of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Today’s proceedings are likely to witness disruptions as the Opposition continues to demand a discussion on the Adani-Hindenburg crisis. In both Houses, the Congress-led Opposition has been demanding a probe either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), headed by the Supreme Court or monitored by the Chief Justice of India, into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group. In Rajya Sabha today, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda is set to move the Bill to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

On Friday, before Parliament was adjourned for the weekend, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new tax regime, by offering a rebate on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh, will leave higher disposable income in the hands of people. She added that the Union Budget 2023-24 “astutely balances the requirement of development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence”. Stating that the economy is in sustained path, Sitharaman said India is still the fastest growing major economy in the world and will continue to be so in the years to follow.

Live Blog

10:57 (IST)13 Feb 2023
'Since today is last day of first part of Budget session, we will discuss how to resolve Adani issue,' says Kharge
10:29 (IST)13 Feb 2023
Meeting of like minded Opposition parties in Kharge’s chamber

10:23 (IST)13 Feb 2023
Welcome to our Parliament Live blog!

Good morning! Follow this space for the latest updates from Parliament. 

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Friday after Chairman Jagdeep Singh Dhankhar objected to some remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge had earlier urged the Chairman to call Opposition leaders to his chamber to have discussion and see if they're "interested in maintaining order". Amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Friday morning, Dhankhar said he would deeply consider every transgression committed during the proceedings. "Every transgression from both sides will not go without my deep reflection," he said. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Congress and DMK MPs staged a walkout in protest against Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya following an argument about the establishment of AIIMS Madurai.

A day after PM Narendra Modi's scathing speech against the Opposition in Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back saying that the Prime Minister only praised himself and did not address important issues like the Adani-Hindenburg crisis or inflation. "He said that only he can save this country, this is arrogance," he told news agency ANI. PM Modi on Thursday launched a frontal attack on the Opposition, even as they were protesting for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group raised by the Hindenburg Research. PM Modi, while replying to the motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha on the President’s address, also launched a stinging attack on the Congress. He claimed that the Congress govt at the Centre had dismissed 90 state governments by "misusing" Article 356 of the Constitution and that former PM Indira Gandhi "misused" it 50 times to dismiss elected state governments.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 10:17 IST
