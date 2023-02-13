Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Meeting of like minded Opposition parties in Kharge’s chamber

Parliament Session on February 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the new tax regime, by offering a rebate on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh, will leave higher disposable income in the hands of people. She added that the Union Budget 2023-24 "astutely balances the requirement of development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence". Stating that the economy is in sustained path, Sitharaman said India is still the fastest growing major economy in the world and will continue to be so in the years to follow.

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Friday after Chairman Jagdeep Singh Dhankhar objected to some remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge had earlier urged the Chairman to call Opposition leaders to his chamber to have discussion and see if they're "interested in maintaining order". Amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Friday morning, Dhankhar said he would deeply consider every transgression committed during the proceedings. "Every transgression from both sides will not go without my deep reflection," he said. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Congress and DMK MPs staged a walkout in protest against Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya following an argument about the establishment of AIIMS Madurai.

A day after PM Narendra Modi's scathing speech against the Opposition in Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back saying that the Prime Minister only praised himself and did not address important issues like the Adani-Hindenburg crisis or inflation. "He said that only he can save this country, this is arrogance," he told news agency ANI. PM Modi on Thursday launched a frontal attack on the Opposition, even as they were protesting for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group raised by the Hindenburg Research. PM Modi, while replying to the motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha on the President’s address, also launched a stinging attack on the Congress. He claimed that the Congress govt at the Centre had dismissed 90 state governments by "misusing" Article 356 of the Constitution and that former PM Indira Gandhi "misused" it 50 times to dismiss elected state governments.