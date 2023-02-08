scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Parliament Budget Session Live: Unemployment rising but govt putting money in private entities like Adani, says Kharge

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: "PM Modi promised the country's population of 2 crores jobs every year. In these 9 years, where are the 18 crore jobs?" Kharge said.

New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2023 13:39 IST
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (Sansad TV)

Parliament Budget Session Live: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during a discussion over the President’s address in the House, launched an attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. “There are 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector… Why is the government not filling them?… You’re sending money to private sector…82,000 crores… Instead invest in public sector. 10 lakh people work in public sector, but you send 82000 crore to private entities like Adani, where only 30,000 people work. Still he gets encouragement.”

Speaking on unemployment and the widening gap between the rich and poor in the country, Kharge added, “PM Modi promised the country’s population of 2 crores jobs every year. (He said) youth, if I come, every year there will be 2 crore jobs. In these 9 years, where are the 18 crore jobs? Leave that, you’re not even filling 50 lakh vacancies. 30 lakh government jobs are not being filled. He said, “India has paid a heavy price for PM Modi’s programs,” Kharge added. “According to Oxfam report, the top 5% hold 62% of the country’s wealth. Those at bottom have 3-4% wealth, you (President) didn’t mention that in your speech.”

PM Modi on Wednesday will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, according to news agency ANI. Parliamentary debates on the motion of thanks by the President were held on Tuesday, following days of disruption in Parliament over the Adani Group. The opposition has continued its demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter,  which has resulted in stalled proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Live Blog

Parliament Budget Session Live: PM to reply to motion of thanks to President address today | Follow this space for the latest updates

13:38 (IST)08 Feb 2023
13:20 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during a discussion over the President's address in the House, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ovr unemployment and the widening gap between the rich and poor in the country. "PM Modi promised the country's population of 2 crores jobs every year. (He said) youth, if I come, every year there will be 2 crore jobs. In these 9 years, where are the 18 crore jobs? Leave that, you're not even filling 50 lakh vacancies. 30 lakh government jobs are not being filled," Kharge said. 

“India has paid a heavy price for PM Modi’s actions,” Kharge added. “According to Oxfam report, the top 5% hold 62% of the country’s wealth. Those at bottom have 3-4% wealth, you (President) didn’t mention that in your speech,” Kharge added.

11:47 (IST)08 Feb 2023
‘Surprised BJP teaching etiquette; representative from Delhi heckled me,’ says Mahua Mitra

Addressing the furore over her use of ‘offensive’ language in Parliament on Tuesday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said she would put forth her side of the story if she is taken to the privileges committee. Maintaining that she was heckled by a “representative from Delhi”, she said, “I’m surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me…I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange…if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story.” (ANI)


11:26 (IST)08 Feb 2023
'Rahul made baseless allegations, his statement should be expunged,' says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging in Parliament that the Centre had a role to play in the latest Adani storm, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said his statement should be expunged and a notice should be served to him. "As per Parliament rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP," he said in the Lok Sabha. "His statement should be expunged and privilege motion be moved against him and a notice be served to him."

11:18 (IST)08 Feb 2023
They should control their tongue: BJP MP Hema Malini on Mahua Mitra using 'offensive' language in LS

After TMC MP Mahua Moitra's use of an 'offensive' word in Lok Sabha on Tuesday sparked a storm, BJP MP Hema Malini said that the opposition should "control their tongue". "They should not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person," she told news agency ANI. 

11:13 (IST)08 Feb 2023
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on over-exposure of holdings of LIC, SBI

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a discussion on reported incidents of over-exposure of holdings of LIC, SBI etc & market manipulation allegations against certain firms. (ANI)
 
 
 

10:09 (IST)08 Feb 2023
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gives privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
10:05 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss India-China border issue
10:02 (IST)08 Feb 2023
PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks to President address today

10:02 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Welcome to our Parliament live blog

Good morning and welcome to our Parliament Live Blog. Follow this space for the latest updates from Parliament. Here's what to watch out for today: PM Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. We are likely to see another day of disruptions with Opposition leaders demanding a probe into the Adani Group's dealings. 

Stay tuned for more!

Rahul Gandhi -- Lok Sabha Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

5 things Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament about Adani Group

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his links to businessman Gautam Adani. In his address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also questioned Adani’s rise over the last eight years.

Here’s what Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha:

1. He said he kept hearing Adani’s name all through the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the people, including how the Adani Group’s net worth rose from US $8 billion to US $140 billion, taking him from 609 in in the richest persons’ list in 2014 to 2 in 2022.

2. Alleging proximity between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said: “PM Modi goes to Australia and by magic, SBI gives a $1 billion loan to Adani. Then he goes to Bangladesh & then the Bangladesh Power development board signs a 25-year contract with Adani… In 2022,Chairman of Sri Lanka electricity board informed a parliamentary committee in Sri Lanka that he was told by President Rajpaksa that he was pressured by PM Modi to give the wind power project to Mr Adani.” Rahul added: “How many times have you (Modi) travelled together (on a foreign trip) with Adaniji? How many times has Adaniji joined you later on your foreign trip? How many times has he reached after you landed in a foreign country? How many times has Adaniji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit there?”

Read more. 

BJP says look who’s talking: Rahul, his family out on bail, scams from land to coal to 2G

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha Tuesday and accused his government of fuelling the growth of industrialist Gautam Adani, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey rose to their feet, seeking “proof” and demanding that the allegations be expunged from the records of the House.

Outside the House, Prasad, calling Rahul’s allegations as “baseless, shameless and reckless charges against an honest Prime Minister”, mounted an attack on the Gandhi family, saying they were all “corrupt” and out “on bail” in the National Herald case.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 10:00 IST
