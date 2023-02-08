Parliament Budget Session Live: Unemployment rising but govt putting money in private entities like Adani, says Kharge

Parliament Budget Session Live: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during a discussion over the President’s address in the House, launched an attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. “There are 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector… Why is the government not filling them?… You’re sending money to private sector…82,000 crores… Instead invest in public sector. 10 lakh people work in public sector, but you send 82000 crore to private entities like Adani, where only 30,000 people work. Still he gets encouragement.”
Speaking on unemployment and the widening gap between the rich and poor in the country, Kharge added, “PM Modi promised the country’s population of 2 crores jobs every year. (He said) youth, if I come, every year there will be 2 crore jobs. In these 9 years, where are the 18 crore jobs? Leave that, you’re not even filling 50 lakh vacancies. 30 lakh government jobs are not being filled. He said, “India has paid a heavy price for PM Modi’s programs,” Kharge added. “According to Oxfam report, the top 5% hold 62% of the country’s wealth. Those at bottom have 3-4% wealth, you (President) didn’t mention that in your speech.”
PM Modi on Wednesday will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, according to news agency ANI. Parliamentary debates on the motion of thanks by the President were held on Tuesday, following days of disruption in Parliament over the Adani Group. The opposition has continued its demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter, which has resulted in stalled proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched an attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. “There are 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector… Why is the government not filling them?… You’re sending money to private sector…82,000 crores… Instead invest in public sector. 10 lakh people work in public sector, but you send 82000 crore to private entities like Adani, where only 30,000 people work. Still he gets encouragement.”
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during a discussion over the President’s address in the House, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ovr unemployment and the widening gap between the rich and poor in the country. “PM Modi promised the country’s population of 2 crores jobs every year. (He said) youth, if I come, every year there will be 2 crore jobs. In these 9 years, where are the 18 crore jobs? Leave that, you’re not even filling 50 lakh vacancies. 30 lakh government jobs are not being filled,” Kharge said.
“India has paid a heavy price for PM Modi’s actions,” Kharge added. “According to Oxfam report, the top 5% hold 62% of the country’s wealth. Those at bottom have 3-4% wealth, you (President) didn’t mention that in your speech,” Kharge added.
Addressing the furore over her use of ‘offensive’ language in Parliament on Tuesday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said she would put forth her side of the story if she is taken to the privileges committee. Maintaining that she was heckled by a “representative from Delhi”, she said, “I’m surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me…I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange…if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story.” (ANI)
Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging in Parliament that the Centre had a role to play in the latest Adani storm, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said his statement should be expunged and a notice should be served to him. "As per Parliament rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP," he said in the Lok Sabha. "His statement should be expunged and privilege motion be moved against him and a notice be served to him."
After TMC MP Mahua Moitra's use of an 'offensive' word in Lok Sabha on Tuesday sparked a storm, BJP MP Hema Malini said that the opposition should "control their tongue". "They should not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person," she told news agency ANI.
More from Political Pulse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, according to news agency ANI. Parliamentary debates on the motion of thanks by the President were held on Tuesday, following days of disruption in Parliament over the Adani Group. The opposition has continued its demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter, which has resulted in stalled proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Good morning and welcome to our Parliament Live Blog. Follow this space for the latest updates from Parliament. Here's what to watch out for today: PM Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. We are likely to see another day of disruptions with Opposition leaders demanding a probe into the Adani Group's dealings.
Stay tuned for more!