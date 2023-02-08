Parliament Budget Session Live: Unemployment rising but govt putting money in private entities like Adani, says Kharge

Parliament Budget Session Live: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during a discussion over the President’s address in the House, launched an attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. “There are 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector… Why is the government not filling them?… You’re sending money to private sector…82,000 crores… Instead invest in public sector. 10 lakh people work in public sector, but you send 82000 crore to private entities like Adani, where only 30,000 people work. Still he gets encouragement.”

Speaking on unemployment and the widening gap between the rich and poor in the country, Kharge added, “PM Modi promised the country’s population of 2 crores jobs every year. (He said) youth, if I come, every year there will be 2 crore jobs. In these 9 years, where are the 18 crore jobs? Leave that, you’re not even filling 50 lakh vacancies. 30 lakh government jobs are not being filled. He said, “India has paid a heavy price for PM Modi’s programs,” Kharge added. “According to Oxfam report, the top 5% hold 62% of the country’s wealth. Those at bottom have 3-4% wealth, you (President) didn’t mention that in your speech.”

PM Modi on Wednesday will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, according to news agency ANI. Parliamentary debates on the motion of thanks by the President were held on Tuesday, following days of disruption in Parliament over the Adani Group. The opposition has continued its demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter, which has resulted in stalled proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.