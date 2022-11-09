Panna pramukhs to panna samitis: How BJP won Gola Gokarannath bypoll

Expanding its usual strategy of appointing panna pramukhs — who are in charge of a page of the voters’ list at a booth — to campaign during elections, the BJP constituted a team of workers as part of panna samitis to reach out to voters in the run-up to the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh that it won by 34,298 votes on November 6.

In previous elections, the party was known to appoint panna pramukhs for a set of 60 voters, who formed a single page on the electoral roll. The pramukh was chosen from the same list. The responsibilities of panna pramukhs included meeting voters on the list allotted to them and ensuring that they turned up at the polling booth to vote on polling day. This was a “crucial step” in the BJP’s efforts to build connections between voters and its workers, said party insiders.

The panna samiti is a team of workers with the responsibility of contacting the 60 voters entrusted to them. In Gola Gokarannath, each panna samiti had three to seven workers.

A BJP leader said the party had already employed the panna samiti concept in states such as Gujarat and that it had not been introduced in Uttar Pradesh before this. He added: “Monitoring every individual including members of panna samiti needs an additional number of workers. In this bypoll, the party had enough time to plan and implement the concept. Hence, it was introduced there as an experiment in some booths. We formed the groups eight days before polling.”

A senior BJP functionary said, “On average, each worker had to reach out to eight to 20 voters only, with special emphasis on every single voter before the polling date,” said a senior party leader.

For the bypoll, which was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Arvind Giri due to cardiac arrest, polling was held in 441 polling booths. The party constituted samitis for 110 of those booths. The BJP’s nominee and Arvind’s son Aman Giri, 26, defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vinay Tiwari, 52, by 34,298 votes, improving upon the 29,294-vote margin with which his father had defeated Tiwari earlier this year.

“It was party state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh’s idea to constitute panna samitis for the bypoll. It was a successful experiment. We are hopeful that party leadership will implement it in the next bypoll and general elections as well,” said a party leader associated with managing the bypoll seat.

Echoing his party colleague, state BJP vice president Santosh Singh, the leader in charge of Gola Gokarannath, said, “Distribution of work among the panna samiti members helped in keeping contact with each voter. The party won with a big margin against the SP. A direct fight with the SP was tough in the absence of the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party). But organisation management under state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Dharampal ji and the work of Narendra Modi ji and Yogi Adityanath ji were instrumental in the BJP’s win.”