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Panjab University’s 144-year war against outside control, as 2027 polls loom

What PU with 144-year heritage, and the emotions it arouses, tells us is something more fundamental about Punjab itself. The spirit of PU, much like Punjab, remains fiercely proud, forever wary of outside diktats.

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council, panjab university, ABVP, Punjab assembly elections, Punjab Assembly polls, Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections, PUCSC election, Indian express news, current affairsABVP’s Ankit Bidhan after Punjab University Student Council election victory. (ANI Video Grab)
Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
7 min readChandigarhSep 5, 2026 06:50 AM IST First published on: Sep 5, 2026 at 06:50 AM IST

The victory of the RSS’ student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election for the second consecutive time is being hailed as a proof of the BJP’s growing traction among young voters in Punjab.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah quickly took to X to hail the ABVP’s win, describing it as a “testament to the unwavering faith of the youth power in the ‘Nation First’ ideology”.

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manraj grewal sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and National Editor (North) based out o... Read More

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