Bengal poll results: RG Kar rape and murder victim’s mother leads from Panihati

During her poll campaign, the mother of the RG Kar victim appealed to voters to consider their children's future and safety.(Express file photo by Partha Paul)

The mother of the young doctor who was raped and killed in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate is leading by 8,067 votes in the Panihati seat in North 24 Parganas as votes are being counted in the West Bengal Assembly elections Monday.

After she was declared a BJP candidate, she said she had full faith in the people of the state and was thankful to the party for giving her the opportunity to contest the election in Panihati.

“I am here to fight for justice for my daughter. I am a candidate to fight for the safety and security of women in this state. That is my only concern,” the homemaker for more than 30 years told The Indian Express.