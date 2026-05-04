The mother of the young doctor who was raped and killed in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate is leading by 8,067 votes in the Panihati seat in North 24 Parganas as votes are being counted in the West Bengal Assembly elections Monday.
After she was declared a BJP candidate, she said she had full faith in the people of the state and was thankful to the party for giving her the opportunity to contest the election in Panihati.
“I am here to fight for justice for my daughter. I am a candidate to fight for the safety and security of women in this state. That is my only concern,” the homemaker for more than 30 years told The Indian Express.
During her poll campaign, she appealed to voters to consider their children’s future and safety. When The Indian Express followed her campaign, large numbers of women turned out in the wards, hugging her, showing support, and even breaking down in front of her.
She is contesting against the Trinamool Congress candidate, Tirthankar Ghosh, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) youth leader, Koltan Dasgupta, one of the prominent faces of the RG Kar protest movement.
Her daughter, a postgraduate trainee doctor, was found raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024. A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata police the next day.
The trial court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment on January 20, 2025. However, the doctor’s family has been alleging that he was not alone in committing the crime.
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The Calcutta High Court later handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More