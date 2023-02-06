Pandits or pundits: RSS parses words after Opposition questions chief Mohan Bhagwat’s caste remarks

WITH the Opposition latching on to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement in Mumbai Sunday that caste system was not ordained by God but created by “Pandits”, the Sangh clarified Monday that by “Pandit”, Bhagwat meant “intellectuals” and not Brahmins.

The exchange came against the backdrop of the continuing controversy over Ramcharitmanas, with the Opposition arguing that Bhagwat seemed to admit “atrocities” by Brahmins, and asked why such statements of his “never translated on the ground”.

The Ramcharitmanas row was sparked by statements by leaders in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh questioning portions in the text seen as demeaning to some castes, and pointing out that it was written by Tulsidas, a Brahmin.

Speaking about Sant Ravidas at an event in Mumbai, Bhagwat said the saint had found that truth alone was God, that “I (God) am in all beings. Whatever be the name or colour, all have the same ability, same respect. All are my own. No one is superior or inferior.”

He added: “Based on scriptures, what the Pandits say is a lie. By getting entangled in this imagination of superior and inferior castes, we have lost our way. This delusion has to be done away with.”

On Monday, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar told The Indian Express, “The Sarsanghchalak was speaking in Marathi. In Marathi, the meaning of Pandit is intellectual. His statement should be taken in the right perspective.”

He added: “Sarsanghachalakji always speaks about social harmony. What he was saying is that everything that people may interpret from the scriptures may not be right. And he was talking about the experience of Sant Ravidas. No one should take it in the wrong context and hurt social harmony. The RSS has always spoken against untouchability and protested against all social divisions.”

One of the first reactions to Bhagwat’s statement came from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He tweeted: “You are clarifying what it is before God. Please clarify what is the reality of caste and varna before human beings.”

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who is among those to have called for “removal” of certain portions from Ramcharitmanas, and is facing criticism from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and an FIR, also reacted to Bhagwat.

“By saying that the caste system was created by pundits (Brahmins), RSS chief Bhagwat has exposed the so-called contractors of religion and frauds who abuse women, tribals, Dalits and the backward in the guise of religion. Come forward at least now to remove objectionable comments in Ramcharitmanas,” Maurya tweeted.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha doubted the sincerity of Bhagwat’s statement, and brought up the Centre’s refusal to demands for a caste census. “Mohan Bhagwat’s statement is just a statement. One can relish it when it reflects in your actions and work culture. It’s not seen in your work culture,” he told PTI.

It was an RJD leader and Bihar minister who first raised the issue of “objectionable” portions in the Ramcharitmanas.

Asked for his comments on the matter, fellow OBC leader and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya evaded a direct reply, while telling PTI: “I am a swayamsevak (volunteer) of the RSS and when our revered Sarsanghachalak says something, we consider it margdarshan (guidance) for us.

Bhagwat’s remarks, and the RSS’s quick clarification show the tricky ground the Sangh navigates on the issue. Seen as a largely Brahminical organisation, it has repeatedly spoken up against untouchability and caste divisions – also in context of its efforts to forge one, united Hindu identity.

In October 2022, speaking at a book launch in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said that “varna” and “jaati” (caste) should be completely discarded, adding that “the caste system has no relevance now… everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel”.

The previous month, the RSS-linked ‘Samvada’ website quoted Bhagwat as having said in Karnataka: “The main problems of Hindu society such as untouchability, differences and inequality exist mainly in the mind. These problems do not exist in the scriptures… These problems have existed in our minds for many generations and their solution will take time. We have to slowly work to remove them from our minds.”

Back in September 2015, Bhagwat’s suggestion that there be a review of the reservation policy based on caste had provoked a fierce backlash. It coincided with the Patidar quota stir in Gujarat.

He had also argued that the policy of reservations based on social backwardness was not in line with what the makers of the Constitution had in mind.