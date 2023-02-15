Ahead of panchayat polls, Mamata Banerjee govt’s budget focuses on rural Bengal

Keeping in mind the upcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government kept its focus on schemes benefiting rural areas in the 2023-24 budget presented Wednesday.

In the Rs 3,39,162-crore budget presented by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the government has waived agricultural income tax on tea gardens and the rural employment cess and announced a death-benefit scheme for fishermen and a Rs 3,000-crore project for strengthening rural roads.

“I propose to exempt payment of rural employment cess under the West Bengal Rural Employment and Production Act 1976 and the education cess under the West Bengal Primary Education Act 1973 for the next two years (financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25). Also, I propose to waive the agricultural income tax on tea gardens for the next two financial years,” Bhattacharya said in her budget speech.

“In order to ensure the continuity of financial support beyond 60 years of age, I am happy to announce that the recipients of Lakshmi Bhandar shall receive Rs 1,000 per month after attaining 60 years by way of automatic transition to the old-age pension scheme,” she said.

Under the new Matsyajeebi Bandhu scheme, when a registered fisherman of the 18-60 age group dies, dependent family members will receive a one-time grant of Rs 2 lakh.

The government has proposed a full waiver of rates under the West Bengal Irrigation (Imposition of Water Rate for Damodar Valley Corporation Water) Act 1958 and the West Bengal Irrigation (Imposition of Water Rate) Act 1974. Rs 30 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

Under the new Bhavishyat Credit Cards scheme, the government will provide 2 lakh people of the 18-45 age group with bank loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for setting up micro enterprises. The government will also provide subsidies in the form of margin money contribution of up to 10 per cent of the project cost with a cap of Rs 25,000. Rs 350 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

Earlier, after the 2021 Assembly elections, the government announced a student credit card scheme of higher education loans of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The budget has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for Rastashree. “We are taking up a special project named Rastashree for strengthening the existing roads and also for improving connectivity of these roads with other places. A total of 11,500 km rural roads have been taken up under this project,” the finance minister said.

The government has also announced that it will formulate a policy for issuing “homestead pattas to eligible tea garden workers”.

“I am happy to announce that for local area development works under Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa (BEUP), the annual allocation for each member will be increased from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh,” the finance minister said.

The government has also announced a 2 per cent rebate on stamp duty and a 10 per cent rebate on the circle rate of land or property for six months, up to September 30, 2023.

The state had a Rs 3,21,030-crore budget last year.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari termed it a “treadmill budget prepared in 30 minutes.” “There is no mention of infrastructural development related to rail, airport, health, education etc. This budget neither fulfils the aspirations of the common people nor addresses unemployment, which is the most burning issue of Bengal. As for the burgeoning fiscal deficit, this government’s best bet is hoping that the next BJP government will tackle it,” he said.