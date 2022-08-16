scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

In his Independence Day speech, Modi set out his broad vision for the next quarter of a century leading up to the centenary celebrations, labelling them the “Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 9:09:02 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have shown a fondness for using acronyms and numbers to explain their vision. Much like the PM did during his Independence Day speech on Monday, and has done before that.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi set out his broad vision for the next quarter of a century leading up to the centenary celebrations, labelling them the “Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal” — the five commitments for the next 25 years. The five pledges that Modi spoke of are the goal of a developed India by 2047, removing any trace of a colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity amongst workers, especially women, and the duties and responsibilities of citizens.

Only in Express |Subtext in PM Modi’s speech: From target setting to pushing BJP’s political line

In September 2014, months after he came to power, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden in New York City in which he singled out three Ds — democracy, demographic dividend, and demand — as the three unique strengths of India that will take it to new heights. “These three things are present in one country, this is not there anywhere in the world. And on the basis of this India will cross new heights — it is my belief,” Modi said to loud cheers.

In February 2016, kickstarting the “Make in India” week in Mumbai, Modi built on his idea of three Ds and added one more, deregulation, to the list, saying these would help India an easy place to do business. At the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York in September 2019, Modi had a different take on the four Ds. The PM said the government was working hard to achieve the goal of a $5 trillion economy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“Today, there are four important factors of India’s growth story which are difficult to find in the world together. These 4 factors are democracy, demography, demand, and decisiveness,” he said.

Must read |PM Modi’s Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism

The following year, in September, Modi addressed a conclave on school education in the 21st century that the Ministry of Education organised under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. At the event, the PM emphasised the importance of five Es. “Our experiments should be the guiding principle of the New Age learning — Engage, Explore, Experience, Express, and Excel,” he said.

Earlier that year, in June 2020, Modi spoke of the three Ps in his address at the inauguration of the 95th Annual Plenary Session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce. “Moving forward with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign and struggling with the Corona period, the topic of People, Planet and Profit that you have raised in this AGM today also holds immense importance. Some people think that these three are opposite to each other, and are contradictory, but it is not so. People, Planet and Profit are interlinked to each other. All three can simultaneously flourish and co-exist,” he said.

Advertisement

Before coming to power at the Centre, Modi, in an address to the BJP National Council, had also spoken of creating a globally recognised “Brand India” on the foundation of five Ts — talent, tradition, tourism, trade and technology.

From the Urdu Press |Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to tracing Nitish’s vaulting ambition

Not only alliterations, the prime minister has also employed “formulae” in his speeches. One of his most-known ones is using the mathematical formula (a+b)2 to explain the ties between India and Canada. The relations between the two countries, the PM explained in Toronto in 2015,  were like the 2ab that appears when the formula is expanded.

In 2017, Modi came up with a new formula to explain India’s future. While launching a digital system developed to help the Supreme Court go paperless, the PM said that if the country had to adapt to new technologies and stay ahead of the curve, it would have to follow the equation “IT+IT = IT”, or Information Technology and Indian talent equals “India Tomorrow”.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 09:07:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

5

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

With FIFA demanding repeal of CoA, eyes on Supreme Court
AIFF suspension

With FIFA demanding repeal of CoA, eyes on Supreme Court

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement