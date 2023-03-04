Pak ‘Ambassador at Large’ for Kartarpur rues ‘lukewarm’ Indian pilgrims’ response to corridor

THE KARTARPUR corridor, perhaps the biggest gesture of peace between India and Pakistan, now has an “Ambassador At Large”. In a recent order, Pakistan named Ramesh Singh Arora, a Sikh legislator from its Punjab province, to the post, with Arora saying his biggest hope is to boost the number of pilgrims from India using the corridor.

The 48-year-old belongs to Narowal, the district in Punjab where the Gurdwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines, is located, and is a two-time Member of its Provincial Assembly (MPA).

The new initiative on Kartarpur comes at a time when former CM of Pakistan Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is the Prime Minister of the country, and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is ruling both at the Centre and in the state. Arora is a member of the PML-N.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the phone from Pakistan, Arora said it was “unfortunate” that more than three years after the Kartarpur Corridor was thrown open in November 2019 to facilitate pilgrims from the Indian side to pay obeisance at the Kartarpur gurdwara — the final resting place of Guru Nanak — the response has been “lukewarm”.

“As per the MoU signed between India and Pakistan, we have made arrangements for at least 5,000 pilgrims daily at Kartarpur, including langar etc, but there is hardly a day when the number of pilgrims arriving from India crosses even 1,000. On most days, it is just 200-500 on an average. We can only appeal to the Sikh sangat in India to make full use of this corridor as the only reason to open it was the demand from Indian Sikhs,” said Arora.

The Sikh leader said he had also suggested to PM Sharif that the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib be kept open 24 hours, seven days a week, so that Indian pilgrims could visit as per their convenience. “We will do everything possible from our side to encourage as many people as we can to visit Kartarpur… Currently, the gurdwara is open dawn to dusk for Indians. But since it is a two-way process, we have to work out the modalities with the Indian authorities,” Arora said.

He added that discussions were also being held on how underprivileged pilgrims who cannot afford to pay fees or don’t have a passport (which is needed for travel) can be accommodated.

Arora became the first member of the Sikh community to be elected an MPA in Pakistan Punjab in 2013, and was re-elected in 2020.

He is credited with the implementation of the Sikh Marriage Registration Act in the country. He introduced it as a private member’s Bill, which was unanimously passed by the Assembly in March 2018, allowing Sikhs to register their weddings under their own Act. Earlier, such marriages had no legal sanctity.

Arora admitted there was some religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan, but added that there are such problems everywhere. “Every country has its own issues. However, Sikhs and Hindus currently living in Pakistan enjoy every basic, fundamental right, and those who violate human rights are punished.”

With the latest Census data for Pakistan still to be released by the government, Arora claimed there are “at least 10 million Hindus and 25,000 Sikhs in Pakistan”.

A report by the Centre for Peace and Justice Pakistan released in June 2022 had put the numbers at 22.10 lakh for Hindus, comprising 1.18 cent of the country’s population.

Arora said they were doing their best to ensure that the Census data was available at the earliest.

Arora’s own family opted to stay back in Pakistan at the time of Partition. “I was born in Nankana Sahib but later we moved to Narowal. My grandfather chose to stay back on the insistence of a dear friend. Just for the sake of friendship, he did not move to India,” Arora said.

A postgraduate in entrepreneurship and SME management from Government College University, Lahore, Arora worked for the World Bank’s Poverty Reduction Programme in Pakistan before joining politics. In 2008, he founded the Mojaz Foundation, an organisation working for the underprivileged and destitute.

He has also served as a member of the National Commission for Minorities, and has been raising issues regarding the rights of minorities to practise their faith and protection of their places of worship. In 2016, the President of Pakistan awarded him the National Human Rights Award in the category of Minorities’ Rights.

Arora said he joined politics on the urging of Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, a senior PML (N) leader, who told him that “it was important to have a person from the Sikh minority community in the Punjab assembly of Pakistan”.

Arora last visited India in December 2014 to attend an NRI Sammelan on the invitation of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. “We have close ties with Sukhbir Badal and former Punjab speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal. They invited me to India and gave a lot of respect to me and my family,” Arora said.

On the Khalistan issue now bubbling again in India, he said: “Even the courts have said it is a right of the Sikh community to raise their demands. However, it is for India to see how they solve their internal matter and pacify their people who are demanding a separate homeland.”