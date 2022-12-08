Padampur bypoll: Patnaik powers BJD landslide in high-stakes battle with BJP

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set for a landslide victory in the Padampur Assembly seat bypoll in Odisha with party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha sprinting far ahead of her BJP rival Pradeep Purohit in the race.

Barsha established a lead of 26,352 votes after 14th round of counting of votes Thursday, garnering 74,666 votes against Pradeep’s 48,314 votes, even as nine more rounds are still left. The BJP is the principal Opposition party in the state.

Going by the current trend, another Opposition party Congress’s candidate is likely to lose his deposit in the Padampur bypoll. The grand old party has fielded the three-time former MLA, Satya Bhusan Sahu, from the seat.

There is an indication that a section of the Congress voters might have shifted to the BJD in Padampur, helping the ruling party to romp home in the remote constituency, where the winning margin was slim in the last two Assembly polls. Although the Congress had finished third in the seat in both the 2014 and the 2019 polls, the party had still secured 31,179 and 32,787 votes respectively.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of the sitting BJD MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha, with the party giving ticket to his daughter Barsha, a 29-year-old lawyer.

Retaining the seat was crucial for the BJD, especially after the party lost the Dhamnagar bypoll to the BJP last month, which was its first defeat in any by-election since 2008. A triumph in Padampur would be a booster for the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due in April-May 2024.

The high stakes the BJD placed on the Padampur bypoll could be gauged from the point that Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik also hit the campaign trail after a hiatus of three years, addressing three rallies in the constituency. Patnaik vowed to fight for the farmers, Kendu leaf workers and poor from “Palli to Delhi (village to the national capital)”, whose numbers account for a significant percentage of voters in Padampur.

During his campaign in Padampur, Patnaik also made various announcements in a bid to reach out to different communities. He also gave his assurances to the local people regarding the fulfilment of some of their long-standing demands like the district status as well as railway connectivity for the constituency.

The BJD also put massive resources into its Padampur electioneering, deploying more than a dozen ministers and over 40 MLAs among other party functionaries in panchayats across the constituency over the past two weeks to ensure its nominee’s victory. On Wednesday, Patnaik met the BJD leaders in-charge of the party’s Padampur campaign at his residence in Bhubaneswar, asking them to work harder ahead of the 2024 polls.

Fresh off its Dhamnagar win, the BJP had also left no stone unturned to wrest Padampur from the BJD. While Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan led the saffron party’s campaign in the constituency, two other high-profile Union ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among other senior leaders, also canvassed for Pradeep Purohit.

Hundreds of BJD workers started celebrating across Padampur after Barsha started establishing and increasing her lead over Purohit.