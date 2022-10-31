Months after Owaisi brickbats, Gehlot govt gets going on minority welfare

Almost two months after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over issues such as lack of funds spent on minority welfare, the state government has spelt out how it will implement several minority welfare initiatives.

The government is expected to upgrade several madrasas next year, with 500 madrasas set to get smart classrooms. The government recently sanctioned Rs 13.1 crore for the upgrade. Last week, Gehlot also approved the drafts of other schemes, including Rs 5 crore for the conservation of Waqf properties, Rs 34 crore for various development works such as the construction of drinking water tanks, roads, drainage systems in slums and areas where members of the minority community live in large numbers. The government will also spend Rs 10 crore on development works with the collaboration of the public, the CM said in a press statement.

“In last year’s Budget, we allocated around Rs 100 crore for the development of the minority community. Not only smart classrooms, but we will also provide funds for buildings in those madrasas. We are also providing insurance policies and scholarships. For the first time, a Madrasa Act has been made in the state, which has made the implementation of welfare schemes easier. It is easy to level allegations but the work on the ground has been done by the Congress government. The previous BJP government didn’t do much in its tenure,” Rajasthan’s Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad told The Indian Express on Monday.

Mohammad is fresh from his visit to Fatehpur in Sikar district, one of the places where Owaisi held a rally in September during his first tour to the state. At the rally, Owaisi said the budget for minorities in Rajasthan was only Rs 98.55 crore for 2022 while the Muslim population in the state is 62 lakh.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Owaisi said that in Telangana, where the population of Muslims is around 45 lakh, the budget for minorities was Rs 1,728 crore. The AIMIM chief thereafter said that despite voting for the Congress for many years, Muslims had not received anything apart from Iftaar parties.

Sources said the government’s recent announcements were aimed at sending out the message that the party was committed to the welfare of the Muslim community. In recent times, the Congress government has come under fire from certain sections of the minority community on various issues, including an allegation that it was not doing enough for Urdu education in the state.

In September, just before Owaisi’s visit, Rajasthan Urdu Shikshak Sangh’s state president Ameen Kayamkhani, who teaches Urdu at a government institution, alleged that he was targeted and harassed by the government after he was suspended for interrupting education minister BD Kalla’s speech at a state-level programme and asking him about unfulfilled Budget announcements related to strengthening Urdu education.

Kayamkhani said he remains suspended and also received a chargesheet from the department. One of the accusations in the chargesheet served to Kayamkhani by the department is that he went to the High Court against the suspension order instead of appealing to higher authorities in the department.

“People understand who will help them on the ground. These (Owaisi’s allegations) are baseless. Owaisi has toured three-four states and everyone has seen what damage they have caused. They can’t even think of entering Rajasthan’s politics in the next 50 years,” said Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad.

Along with Fatehpur, Mohammad recently visited Nagaur district, another place Owaisi toured.

AIMIM leaders in Rajasthan questioned the timing of the announcements, saying they were linked to the Assembly elections. The elections are scheduled to be held in late 2023 and the AIMIM has announced it will contest the polls.

“Whatever announcements the state government is making are because of the Assembly elections. Had they really wanted to do something, they should have done these things much before when Gehlot ji had come to power, not after nearly four years have passed. Announcements don’t translate to work on the ground,” said AIMIM Rajasthan core committee convener Jameel Khan.