The ‘outsider’ debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence certificates

The long-standing tensions between Arunachal Pradesh’s nativist civil society groups and the Chakma-Hajong communities have flared up yet again. The latest flashpoint: the issuing of residential proof certificates (RPC) to people belonging to the two communities in the state’s Changlang district.

Last week, the influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) threatened to call a state-wide agitation over the matter. In response, the state government constituted a high-level committee and suspended further issuing of tRPCs — a move the Chakmas and Hajongs termed as “humiliating” and an “infringement” of their basic rights.

Displaced from the Chittagong Hill Tracts of erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) — first after their lands were submerged by the Kaptai hydroelectric dam on the Karnaphuli river in the early 1960s, and later as a result of religious persecution — the Chakmas (Buddhists) and Hajongs (Hindus) were settled in the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA, present-day Arunachal Pradesh) in the mid 1960s by the Government of India.

While some in the community enjoy citizenship rights in India, many are still officially “refugees”. Attempts to regularise them (in 2017, based on a Supreme Court order, the Centre had decided to grant them citizenship, without diluting the rights of local communities) have run into stiff opposition from Arunachali civil society groups and political parties, which fear it would led to the native population being overwhelmed.

To navigate this stalemate, local authorities have for decades been issuing RPCs to the Chakmas and Hajongs. “It is an innovation at the district level, just to make it convenient for the people,” said a senior district official, adding that the state government had failed to provide concrete directions on the issue despite repeated requests from the local administration.

In Arunachal, RPCs are residential proofs attesting to the place of residence of a person. They are different from the state’s permanent residence certificates (PRC) — which provide documentary evidence of domicile or permanent residence. In Arunachal Pradesh, these PRCs have another dimension: they are issued only to the state’s scheduled tribes — and anyone without a PRC needs an inner line permit (ILP) to visit, reside, or work in the state. The ILP is a special travel document to enter certain protected tribal areas in the country.

Chakma residents of the state have expressed disbelief over the latest round of protests. Rup Singh Chakma of the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) said, “RPCs merely mean that we live here — we are not even asking for PRC.”

Chakma said the RPCs were important because for many in the community, they were the only proof of identity. “It helps us in higher education in central universities, as well as Central government jobs,” he said, adding that without it, the student community, or anyone seeking a job outside, would be “badly affected.”

The AAPSU, which has “temporarily” called off the strike after the announcement of the high-level committee, maintains that they will be compelled to protest again if the government fails to act. “The whole Chakma-Hajma settlement is a historical wrong done to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Some already have voting rights. Soon they will start claiming land, and this will adversely affect the state’s demography and resources,” said AAPSU adviser and former general secretary Tobom Dai. “We have no problem if the Centre gives them citizenship rights, but they should not settle here,” said Dai.

Last year, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had suggested something to that effect. In his Independence Day speech, Khandu had said that all “illegal” Chakmas would be shifted out of the state and relocated elsewhere. There was also talk of a special census for the two communities, leading to Chakma groups alleging that they were being “racially profiled.” The National Human Rights Commission had then asked the state government to respond to these charges.

“Time and again, we are harassed like this. State government bows down to AAPSU every time,” claimed APCSU’s Chakma.

A senior official said the government was on tricky ground because the AAPSU is “influential”, and the issue involves the “sentiments” of locals.

“While it is true that the Chakmas and Hajongs have been here since time immemorial, as a politician, it is difficult to take a side. All political parties will invariably support the AAPSU on this,” said a Congress politician, who did not wish to be named.

BJP’s Chowna Mein, who is Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, said the issue had been “politicised for far too long”. “There should be a proposal for resolving the issue. At least our chief minister is trying to find a solution, and solve it once and for all,” he said.