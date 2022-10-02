Other such quotas facing 50%-limit hurdle, KCR rolls poll dice with ST hike

WITH elections now a year away and the BJP at its heels, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government has pressed ahead with its promise to increase reservation for Scheduled Tribe communities from 6% to 10%.

This will increase the total quota in the state to 54%, breaching the 50% limit mandated by the Supreme Court. While the decision, passed on the night of September 30, is likely to face legal hurdles due to this and presumably needs the Centre’s approval, state Law Department officials are confident these won’t pose an issue.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who first announced the plan to increase the quota while speaking at the Telangana Adivasi-Banjara Atmiya Sabha on September 17, is also counting on the fact that in the poll-bound year, no party will oppose the move publicly.

On the Centre’s say in the matter, officials point to its go-ahead in August 2021 empowering states to allocate quota to communities based on their population, and argue that the Supreme Court also stated in its 50% cap order that states could increase quota under special circumstances.

“The population of STs in Telangana is almost 10%. Before bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the ST population of the united state was about 6%, but Telangana has a higher share of tribal communities. So the state can decide to increase the ST quota,” an official said.

In his September 17 speech at the tribal meeting, the CM said he was “tired” of waiting for the Centre’s approval, and would go ahead with implementing a 10% quota for STs, to apply in educational institutions and services under the state government.

KCR also taunted that the Centre could easily get such an increase cleared as President Droupadi Murmu belongs to ST category – a fact that the BJP itself has made much of.

Advertisement

Under the current quota, 50% seats in educational institutions and jobs are reserved — including 25% for OBCs, 15% for SCs, 6% for STs and 4% for Muslims.

However, other officials as well as political leaders question the KCR government’s claims of not facing much hurdle on the move. In line with the new quota, the state government has to issue notifications to recruitment agencies like the Telangana State Public Service Commission, educational recruitment boards, and the state’s police recruitment board. With the state government ready to fill about 80,000 vacancies by the end of this year, 8,000 jobs will be available for ST aspirants, and this is when someone may approach courts to get a stay on the enhanced quota.

Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former minister and ex-Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, said the Congress supports the hike in the ST quota, but the government must put in place measures to ensure there are no legal complications. “Safeguards should be there to ensure that the STs get immediate benefit from the hike. The implementation is important,’’ he said.

Advertisement

Also in Political Pulse | Three-day Telangana session, fireworks over BJP being kept out of panel

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “The CM knows that the hike in the ST quota would be challenged in the Supreme Court, and there may be a stay on it. He is not going to implement the enhanced quota and instead blame the BJP and legal system for it. I challenge him to implement the increased quota; we welcome it.”

Earlier too, in April 2017, the Telangana Assembly had passed a Bill enhancing ST reservations from 6 to 10%, and for Muslims from 4% to 12%. The Bill was referred to the Centre for approval, where it is still pending.

The 4% Muslim quota is itself stuck in legal wrangles. Reservation for Muslims in government jobs and education was first announced by the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004-05. It was challenged in courts by several individuals. On March 25, 2010, the Supreme Court, while hearing the matter, stayed the implementation of Muslim reservation, and ordered the continuation of quota for the 14 categories listed under the BC (backward classes)-E Group, until further orders and referred the matter to a Constitution Bench.

It is only last month, after 12 years, that a five-judge Constitution Bench – headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala – started hearing pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the reservation for Economically Weaker Sections as well as the reservation given for Muslims in Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana) as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC).