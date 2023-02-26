Osmania Govt Hospital still awaiting new building, Telangana doctors’ body feels the CM’s pulse

THE LARGEST association of healthcare professionals in Telangana has an odd request for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. With the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government still to allot space for a new building for Osmania General Hospital, one of the state’s biggest, the association has asked the CM to convert the new Secretariat building into one.

Built at a cost of over Rs 600 crore, KCR’s ambitious Vaastu-compliant Secretariat was to be inaugurated on February 17 with much fanfare and a star line-up of Opposition political leaders. However, a fire that impacted some portions of the building, with the details kept under wraps, delayed the launch.

Also read | Another temple revamp on KCR’s table ahead of elections

Now, with the Legislative Council polls announced and a model code of conduct in place, an inauguration is not in the cards in the near future. It is in this context that the Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association has sent its request, in a clear swipe at the KCR government’s priorities.

In its letter to the CM, the association has said that with the old Osmania Government Hospital building marked for demolition, it could be moved to the new Secretariat for the time being, even as the Secretariat could function from the old hospital building. “… an expert committee gave a report that it (the old hospital) can be used for administrative purposes”, says the letter, signed by Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association president Dr K Mahesh Kumar.

He said they had also written separately to the Telangana Health and Family Welfare Department over its “neglect” on the issue of getting the hospital a new building. “Due to this, patients are being treated under temporary fabrication sheds and all medical departments are clubbed in wards, causing a congested environment and inconvenience to both the patients and staff,’’ Dr Kumar said.

The CM must allocate the Secretariat for the hospital, the Association’s letter says, “as the health of the people of Telangana is the utmost priority of the government”.

Osmania Government Hospital currently functions from a listed heritage structure, built during the reign of the Hyderabad Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, in 1925 and lying on the banks of the Musi river.

Advertisement

In July 2015, after some pieces of the hospital ceiling fell down, KCR had dropped in himself for an “inspection”. The CM had then laid the blame at the door of the previous K Rosaiah-led Congress government, saying its four years of “renovation” had been a waste, and promised that since the building “may collapse any time”, the hospital would be shifted.

KCR had at the time suggested that the old building be demolished and a new one be constructed at the same spot. However, after heritage conservation activists and others challenged this in court, the matter got stuck, and has been lying there since.

In July 2020, Osmania Government Hospital saw further damage in flooding following a heavy downpour. Two buildings in the complex had to be evacuated.

Advertisement

In March 2022, the Telangana High Court constituted an expert committee to examine the condition of the building, and it ruled that the building was unsafe to use as a hospital but could be renovated to use for non-hospital purposes like administration etc. The committee also said that since the building was listed as a heritage site, it should be preserved rather than demolished. It directed the Telangana government to file its opinion in the case, which the government is yet to do.

Before fire waylaid his plans, KCR was supposed to inaugurate the new Secretariat complex followed by a public meeting. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar were among leaders expected to attend.