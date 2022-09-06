scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

OPS son again lauds DMK, irked AIADMK asks, ‘Why don’t you all join Stalin?’

OP Ravindranath’s praise for the ruling party came days after Madras HC restored his father’s rival Palaniswami as AIADMK’s sole interim leader.

In May, Ravindranath's meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin at the secretariat engendered a similar controversy after he lauded the DMK’s governance. (Image: Facebook @pravindhranath)

Days after the Madras High Court restored former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s status as the sole interim leader of the AIADMK, party leaders allied with him hit out at rebel leader and former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam’s son O P Ravindranath on Tuesday for praising a scheme of the DMK-led state government.

Ravindranath who is the party’s only MP praised the government’s ‘Pudhumai Penn monthly financial assistance programme for women undergraduate students, launched on Monday, and recalled several similar initiatives that the AIADMK government of Jayalalitha had launched in the state.

Must read |‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the ‘affable CM’

Hitting out at Ravindranath, the Palaniswami camp advised him and his father, popularly known as OPS, to join the DMK. The AIADMK also claimed that the DMK government had cancelled several welfare programmes started by Jayalalithaa. Both Ravindranath and OPS were expelled from the AIADMK after Palaniswami was elected interim general secretary in July with a majority. A single-judge Bench of the High Court on August 17 nullified the results of the July 11 meeting of the AIADMK general council and restored the status quo as on June 23. But on September 2, a Division Bench of the court set aside the previous order.

This is not the first time the MP has invited the party’s wrath for praising the DMK. In May, Ravindranath’s meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin at the secretariat engendered a similar controversy after he lauded the DMK’s governance. Since the violence at the AIADMK headquarters on July 11, the Palaniswami camp has accused the state government of assisting “goons” brought up OPS to steal documents and damage property.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
Political Pulse |Marking four years as DMK chief, CM Stalin grapples with stalled, legacy big-ticket projects

“This beloved son of OPS was here supporting DMK. I advise them to go and join DMK. You’ve been talking about party unity, so why don’t you all — Ravindranath, his father OPS, V K Sasikala, and T T V Dhinakaran — join Stalin to make that unity? Ravindranath is making such statements to express gratitude to the DMK on behalf of his father,” former minister D Jayakumar, the face of the Palaniswami camp, said on Tuesday.

He added,  “In 2011, Amma (Jayalalithaa) introduced the Thalikku Thangam (gold for marriage) scheme in response to the extreme poverty of women and girls in our villages. Non-graduates received four grams of gold, while graduates received eight grams. More than 14 lakh women benefited from this, approximately Rs 7,000 crore was spent, and about seven tonnes of gold were distributed in the state under this scheme.”

Jaya death case |Politics flares as Stalin Cabinet mulls panel’s probe push against Sasikala, others

Jayakumar said the DMK government scrapped that scheme for the Pudhumai Penn scheme, as part of which women students who completed their schooling from government schools would receive Rs 1,000 per month for their undergraduate studies. “Why did they exclude aided school students from this benefit?” asked the former minister. “Do you think that aided school students are rich? Similar schemes we ran, including Thalikku Thangam, were inclusive.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:11:04 pm
Next Story

New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’

Premium
'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement