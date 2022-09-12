Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

A strong Congress is a major pillar of the Opposition unity, say the leaders of the grand old party, whose top leader Rahul Gandhi has been on a Bharat Jodo Yatra which, he believes, will make him “wiser” and help his battered party reconnect with the people. Not necessarily, say the leaders of several Opposition parties, who claim that the Opposition unity can take shape with or without the Congress.

Almost every non-NDA leader with the possible exception of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chants the mantra of the Opposition unity nowadays. But it is more like the story of the five blind men discovering an elephant. Like in the case of the elephant, every leader has formed a unique impression about the Opposition unity and sees it differently. With one and a half years to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition remains a divided house on the question of getting united against the BJP.

The question relating to the “face” who will emerge as a challenger to Narendra Modi is a contentious one and perhaps rightly so because of multiple aspirants for the role. Almost everyone is fancying their chances – the latest one to join the list is Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has announced that he will launch a national party soon.

Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal – they are all eyeing a national role for themselves. And then there is the Congress – the biggest player in the Opposition bloc and the natural claimant for it. The point remains that despite its massive electoral slide the Congress is still the only party in the Opposition ranks with a pan-national footprint. The others will have to carve that space for challenging the BJP.

But despite their positioning every such leader has invariably the same answer on the issue of the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate. Their standard answer remains that “Face is not important….unity of Opposition parties is”. But what is the Opposition unity that they are envisaging: Is it a Congress-led front, a third front or even a fourth front?

The Congress’s idea of the Opposition unity is largely limited to Parliament. On the ground, it is looking at state-specific tie-ups – with the DMK in Tamil Nadu, the RJD plus JD(U) in Bihar, the NCP and Uddhav Sena in Maharashtra, and the JMM in Jharkhand. But other parties have different ideas.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has named Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, and Akhilesh Yadav as potential allies. She can do that since her party is not a player in Bihar, Jharkhand or Uttar Pradesh. But the Congress cannot. It will contest in Bengal, maybe with the Left parties, and Uttar Pradesh, and will be a part of the “grand alliance” in Bihar. The Congress does not figure in Mamata’s gameplan. Why would it? So, is Mamata looking at a non-BJP, non-Congress third front?

It is another matter that Kumar and Soren are in alliance with the Congress in their respective states.

On his part, Kumar believes that the Congress has to be a part of any credible Opposition grouping. The RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav too shares the view but believes the Congress should take a back seat in states where it is weak: In other words, allow the regional parties to be in the driving seat in such states.

The Congress does not fit in Rao’s calculations too. Interestingly, Mamata did not name the TRS as a potential ally. Rao has had meetings with Kumar, H D Deve Gowda, M K Stalin and several other Opposition leaders. The AAP and the BSP prefer to go solo.

Then comes parties like the NCP, Shiv Sena and DMK, that believe the Congress should lead the unity efforts. The Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, has made it clear that he will not have any truck with the Congress or the BSP. It prefers smaller allies like the RLD.

The Left parties may ally with the Congress in Bengal but will continue to fight it in Kerala. The Left is essentially a votary of the post-poll coalitions. Once a strong advocate of the third front, the Left now believes coalitions can take shape post elections depending on the numbers and often argues that the United Front in 1996 and the UPA in 2004 (even the NDA in 1999) were post-poll tie-ups.

So amid all the meetings that the Opposition leaders are having with each other, one thing that is becoming clearer is that there is no clarity. One set of parties wants the Opposition unity to be formed without the Congress, second one wants the Congress as a constituent and another one accepts the Congress’s central role in it.

The fact is that every regional party wants to maximise its seats in their respective states by positioning as a national player. Despite their posturings, all the Opposition leaders however know that what ultimately matters is the numbers.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress realise that there has been a question mark over the grand old party’s preeminence in the Opposition camp. From the Congress’s point of view, the Yatra is perhaps the answer. The Congress says the Yatra will strengthen and rejuvenate the party and believes that the Opposition unity is possible when the Congress emerges stronger.

The Congress’s Jairam Ramesh, for instance, said Monday that the party will not allow itself to be weakened any longer. In his words, the elephant has woken up and its impact will be seen in due course.