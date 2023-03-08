‘Opposition unity must happen at state level, and not on election eve… In Tripura, it happened in last few months’: Sitaram Yechury

The general secretary of the CPI(M) now for eight years, Sitaram Yechury has seen the party shrink across the country, and runs a government in only one state now, Kerala. In the results declared last week, the CPI(M)-led Left Front lost a second consecutive election to the BJP in Tripura, a state it ruled for more than two decades. Yechury is seen as the chief proponent of an electoral alliance between the CPI(M) and the Congress, which again failed to translate into any gains for the Left in Tripura. Excerpts from an interview:

* What are the learnings from the Tripura elections?

YECHURY: The Tripura result was largely determined by various factors that took place in the last five years. There was a complete attack on democracy and the democratic rights of the people, and no Opposition could actually go and interact with the people. There was a sort of terrorisation, which impeded normal democratic activities. That itself is a very big deterrent in proper elections. Secondly, there was massive influence of money and muscle power during the course of the elections.

Thirdly, what we were trying to do and achieve there was to unite all secular, democratic forces for the restoration of democracy. In that we succeeded partially with the Congress joining in, but the TIPRA Motha unfortunately stayed out because of various factors that they will have to answer about. So that division of the vote also helped the BJP.

From a polarised election last time, this time it was a three-way division. And that division of votes helped the BJP. Yet, in spite of all these things, the BJP managed only a wafer-thin majority, losing a large number of sitting seats and seeing a decline in its voting percentage.

* Did the CPM try to enter into an alliance with the TIPRA Motha?

YECHURY: We appealed to them also saying that all of us should first unite to restore democracy and the rule of law. The Motha had already been in discussions with the BJP over the issue of a separate tribal state. I don’t know what has been the agreement between them… we have no idea. But they chose to fight separately.

* The Tripura outcome and the results in Meghalaya are also a reality check for Opposition parties. For the Trinamool Congress, it’s clear that any expansion outside West Bengal is easier said than done. The Left and Congress also failed to make an impact. Now that the 2024 elections are just a year away, how do you see these learnings panning out?

YECHURY: A united Opposition will have to be worked out at the state level, and worked out not on the eve of the election. That is also one lesson which is very clear. In Tripura it (the arrangement with the Congress) happened just a couple of months before the elections… it was when all these talks etc started. For six months before the elections, many of our party offices could not even be opened… such was the level of terror. So to face and combat all these and defeat all these… it is necessary that secular, democratic forces unite with the objective of safeguarding the Indian Constitution, democracy and the rule of law.

* Every Opposition party talks about unity. But on the ground, it is a different scenario.

YECHURY: It (the unity) has to happen on the ground, at the state level. Everybody, particularly the media, talks only of unity ‘upar upar ka (at the top level)’… that which leader is meeting which leader, which statement has been given. That is not the way unity happens; it happens on the ground in specific states. That process, I think, has already begun and these elections have set that in motion. This year we are going to have some more important elections that will also set this in motion.

* Nine Opposition leaders, including some Chief Ministers, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week alleging blatant misuse of Central agencies by his government. The CPI(M) was missing. Why? Were you not contacted?

YECHURY: The letter sent by the Delhi Chief Minister (AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal) to the Kerala Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) reached him the next morning. The same morning, the media had already carried (news of the letter). The Chief Minister (Pinarayi) was on tour somewhere in Tamil Nadu… So that was the thing.

On this issue, we are very, very clear. Even in our Party Congress, we passed a resolution on how Central agencies are targeting Opposition leaders. All Opposition parties… all… must come together on this issue because this has got nothing to do with any partisan politics. This has got to do with the Constitution and the rule of law and our democracy, that is our foundation. So we want every non-BJP Chief Minister and party to come together on this issue.

* On Tuesday, the Kerala CM wrote a letter to the PM over the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, asking him to dispel the notion regarding use of Central agencies?

YECHURY: Naturally, because he did not get the letter when the others got it.

* How does the CPI(M) central leadership view the lodging of cases against Malayalam news channel Asianet News by the CPI(M)-led Pinarayi government? Your party had attacked the Modi government when there were searches at offices of the BBC.

YECHURY: Are they similar cases? Is the Asianet case the same as the BBC? Don’t confuse. Don’t create a controversy. The point is, there is some issue involved and the relevant authorities are pursuing it. So let that take its course.

* There is also the question of media freedom.

YECHURY: Freedom for what is the point. Of course, we have been the foremost and firmest defenders of the freedom of expression, and that we will continue to be. But what are the actual issues involved in this case… that only they (the Kerala government) will be able to answer… I am not fully aware. Whatever it is, it is being pursued and followed up there. As far as we are concerned, we are very firm and steadfast defenders of the freedom of expression, and we will continue to be.