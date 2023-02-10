Opposition members raise issue of budget cut for minority welfare, call it discrimination

Members from various opposition parties on Thursday raised the issue of lower allocation for minority welfare in the Budget and alleged general discrimination towards these communities.

Several MPs also accused the government of deliberately avoiding even a mention of the word “minorities” in the Budget.

“There is no mention of Muslims in the Budget. Muslims are part of this country and they have not sacrificed any less getting freedom for this country. The budget for minorities has been slashed by 38%. Even scholarship (for minority students) has been taken away…. It shows the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is hollow,” Samajwadi Party’s Sahfiqur Rehman Barq said.

N K Premchandran of RSP said, “The Finance Minister is speaking about inclusive growth in the Budget. But a close scrutiny shows that the term minority has been deliberately avoided in the inclusive development. In Presidential address, SCs, STs, weaker sections of society, people from the Northeast and J&K are mentioned, but the term minority is missing. It shows this is a deliberate act of discrimination.”

Speaking on budget cuts for minorities, Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM said, “Hum phool thhe aur tumne kaanta bana diya, Aur ab kehte ho ki hum chubhna chhod dein (We were flowers and you turned us into thorns, and now you ask us not to pinch). We will fight, because I have as much right on this country as you have….”

Jaleel also asked, “Which department of the government has suffered a 38% cut?”

Abdusamad Samdani of IUML said, “How can you say this is an inclusive budget when you are the people of exclusion. You are excluding so many sections of society. You exclude minorities, farmers, labourers, women and even the youth. You stopped the Maulana Azad fellowship and now you have reduced the allocation for welfare of minorities. In a democracy, the role of minorities is very important. You cannot change the nation’s history by changing names.”

Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (M) expressed similar concerns regarding the Sikh community and also referred to the controversy around release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case. “As minorities, we are not consulted on the Budget…. The Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is the mini-parliament of the Sikhs. Elections to that have not been held for the last 12 years. It is the responsibility of the Union Home Ministry to hold the elections,” he said.

Referring to recent statements of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the Constitution, DMK’s A Raja said, “There are voices being raised by constitutional authorities that the basic structure of the Constitution is going to be amended. It is going to be very dangerous for minorities…”

Congress member M K Raghavan pointed out India has a rich tradition of taking care of minorities and said, “I request to increase the allocation towards minorities to Rs 10,000 crore.”