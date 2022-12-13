Ruckus in RS over Tawang clash: Opposition members demand discussion after Rajnath Singh’s statement

The Union Government Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would make a statement in the House on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. However, the Opposition insisted on a discussion after Singh’s statement resulting in noisy scenes and the adjournment of the House for an hour.

Raising the issue as the House met, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the Government accusing it of remaining a mute spectator to Chinese transgressions and alleged construction of permanent structures by China. “Our national security and territorial integrity is being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the Government remains a mute spectator,” Kharge said.

“The valour of our Armed Forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh is well known. But China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions up to Y junction in Depsang Plains continue to date. Similar is the state of Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh. Not only this, Chinese build-up next to the Pangong Tso Lake area, including the building of the PLA’s divisional headquarters, army garrison, weapon shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns and armoured carriers is being continuously ignored by our Government,” Kharge said.

Kharge alleged that the Government is also oblivious to the Chinese construction of a “new radome and two high-frequency microwave towers and other ongoing construction in the area.”

“Construction of the Pangong Tso bridge along with decks on both sides facilitating easy movements of Chinese troupes has also been brushed aside. Despite the demand to ensure the status quo ante as of April 2020, China has refused to vacate our territory and has been deliberately taking shelter behind the statement of our Prime Minister dated 20th June 2020, saying that no one has entered our territory. Even the ongoing talks with the Chinese for a pushback from our territory have come to a standstill and no new date is stated to have been fixed,” he said.

He said, “The news of an unprovoked attempt of incursions into our territory in the Tawang sector across the LAC by the Chinese raises more concerns” given that backdrop.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the defence minister would make a statement on the issue but Opposition members Derek O’Brien and P Chidambaram asked whether it would be followed by a discussion. With no assurance forthcoming, Opposition members raised slogans and stormed the Well prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the House for an hour.

Early on December 9, Indian and Chinese troops beat each other up with sticks and canes in their closest encounter since the deadly Galwan incident in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. According to an Indian Army officer, the “face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides”.