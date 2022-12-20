To Opposition’s ‘lip service’ barb, government says peace and political stability in Northeast under Modi rule

The Opposition and the treasury benches exchanged heated words in Lok Sabha on Monday over the development of the Northeast with the Opposition slamming the BJP government for indulging “in lip service”, citing the large number of people migrating to other parts of the country. The government, however, said there is peace and political stability in the region since the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Kishan Reddy argued that the development of northeastern states topped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda and the government has been implementing all its schemes effectively. “Ever since the Modi government came to power, there has been peace and political stability in the Northeast. Today people are ready to make investments there,” Reddy said.

Sitharaman added: “…Obviously some words can weigh a bit of worry. Certainly, there is no lip service.”

Pointing out that lack of development work and employment opportunities have been driving people out of the region, DMK member T R Baalu said more than 1.48 crore people have moved out of the Northeast to seek employment opportunities and win their daily bread. Baalu alleged that there has been no skilled manpower, and not many options for higher education. Reddy said although the latest census would tell the exact number of people who migrated to other states, the number is very less compared to states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

With Baalu insisting on quantify the “developmental activities”, Opposition MPs Vincent H Pala and Pradyut Bordoloi joined him in cornering the government. As they accused the government of indulging in lip service, Sitharaman intervened. “Before the last Budget, I had held consultations with all the chief ministers and finance ministers of the north-eastern states… Vincent Pala referred to livelihood… it is a very genuine question, for which a special programme from 2022 Budget, PM-DevINE, was launched, and a separate allocation has been made which is going through the North-East Council. That is exactly designed as per the requirements of the chief ministers of the north-eastern states… for livelihood improvement,” she said.

“As per the Census 2011, there are 1,52,05,214 migrants in the North East Region (NER) states. Of these, 93.8 per cent (1,42,62,490) are intra-state migrants and only 6.2 per cent (9,44,050) are inter-state migrants. The all-India figure for inter-state migration is 11.9 per cent and it is 88.1 per cent for intra-state migration. The top three states to which inter-state migration from the NER states occurs are West Bengal (39.56 per cent), Delhi (7.66 per cent) and Maharashtra (7.4 per cent),” Reddy said.

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and DMK, were not satisfied with the minister’s reply.

Taking a swipe at Reddy, TMC’s Mahua Moitra warned the minister that he should behave like a minister of government of India and not as a BJP leader.