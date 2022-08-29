scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over ‘tricolour video’

Several Congress leaders slammed Jay Shah, who is Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the ruling BJP has argued that Jay Shah did not hold the tricolour on Sunday night because he was there as the ACC president and was following protocol. (Screengrab from Twitter)

Video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in a thrilling cricket match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday has sparked a controversy, with Opposition leaders taking a dig at him.

However, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Shah in a tweet, saying “staying neutral as ACC (Asian Cricket Council) president doesn’t at any point mean being disrespectful to any nation’s flag, especially your own. So trolls, sit down”.

Chaturvedi’s tweet came minutes after she herself attacked Shah on Twitter, saying the tricolour in hand is a symbol of the resolve and loyalty of Indians to the nation and to “dismiss it in this way is an insult to the country’s 133 crore population”.

Several Congress leaders slammed Jay Shah, who is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Political Pulse |‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

Tagging the video footage of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appearing to turn down an offer to wave the flag, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted in Hindi: “I have papa, keep the tricolour with you.” Congress leader Ajoy Kumar also tweeted the footage and wrote in Hindi: “Looks like the tricolour was of ‘Khadi’… not of ‘polyester’!” The Congress has been strongly criticising an amendment of the flag code under which the national flag can now be made of polyester and with the help of machines.

Tagging the video, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “The prodigal prince knows not of national pride. Jay Shah not wanting to hold the national flag is symptomatic of the larger hypocrisy of the ruling dispensation. They indulge in theatrics, lack values. Excel in jumlas, lack patriotism.”

Commenting on the video, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said: “Dear Amit Shah, please tell the nation whether this act infuriates you? Whether the act hurts your nationalistic sentiments? Or, will this act be forgiven only because he’s your son?” “We are not looking for excuses. We are looking for concrete answers. Sincerely, an angry Indian,” he said.

Advertisement
Political Pulse |From train halts to city venues, HQ: BJP rolls out the saffron carpet for new UP chief

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has argued that Jay Shah did not hold the tricolour on Sunday night because he was there as the ACC president and was following protocol.

“The same BJP hounded former VP Hamid Ansari when he (correctly by protocol) didn’t salute the flag during Republic Day parade as he wasn’t wearing headgear,” Gokhale said.

Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in the match.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 04:47:59 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde to flag off Metro-3 trial run in Mumbai Tuesday

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son
Illegal arms purchase case

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues: NASA
NASA's Artemis 1

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues: NASA

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement