Opposition bloc or CJP? Why DMK is in a fix over SIR protests

Caught between old allies and new challenges, the DMK seems to be walking a political tightrope. As the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties intensify their protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and other alleged electoral irregularities, the DMK, whih has a significant presence in Parliament – with 22 Lok Sabha MPs and 8 Rajya Sabha members – faces a deep dilemma.

So far, the DMK has cautiously maintained equidistance from both the ruling BJP and the Congress in the wake of the latter’s move to break up with the former in order to join the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in May following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The DMK subsequently left the INDIA bloc.

Advertisement

Now, despite having been a vocal critic of the SIR, the DMK has remained undecided on the question whether it should back the anti-CEC campaign led by its erstwhile ally Rahul Gandhi or throw its weight behind the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has also mounted a massive campaign against the poll panel on the issue.

Full Coverage: CJP’s October 10 Delhi Protest

With CJP founder Abhijit Dipke raising questions over the SIR’s role in determining the outcome of several elections, including allegedly causing the loss of the M K Stalin-led DMK to the TVK in Tamil Nadu, and the TVK signalling that it would not join the anti-SIR stir, a DMK section sees a window for the party to join the Opposition grouping’s protests. However, most of the DMK leaders are against joining Rahul-led agitation, sources said.

“The TVK is openly distancing itself from the Congress over SIR, which could be an impetus for the DMK to back the Congress-led Opposition parties. But the same set of (Congress) people who took the decision to join the TVK government are still there. You cannot enjoy power with TVK in Chennai and enjoy the DMK support in New Delhi,” said a DMK leader.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why DMK is blowing hot and cold on Rahul Gandhi over protest against CEC

This section argues that the CJP, which has managed to mobilise many students and youths against the poll panel on the ground, could be backed in its campaign. “The DMK can stand in solidarity with the CJP on issues that are not political but in the interest of this country,” the leader said.

He, however, admitted that the DMK leadership has still not closed its doors to various options, including joining the INDIA alliance for its protests over the SIR exercise.

DMK sources also admitted that the party, which has now suffered another round of defeats in the two Assembly bypolls – in Madurantakam and Dharapuram – to the TVK, is now increasingly in a quandary over the growing protests against the SIR, even as it is looking at its long-term poll prospects ahead.

“DMK can join the CJP protest if there is a strong scope for a non-Congress, non- BJP front opening up in near future. As long as there is no clarity over it, it is politically suicidal to jump into any conclusions,” said a party insider.

The DMK leader in the Lok Sabha, K Kanimozhi, recently met NCP (SP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule and Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder Mamata Banerjee in order to explore the possibility of forming a third front.

The DMK had some optimism when the BJP extended its hand of friendship to seek its cooperation in Parliament. The BJP leadership has been in contact with the DMK top brass for securing its support for the constitutional amendment Bill to advance the roll-out of women’s reservation law to 2029 – along with the Delimitation Bill for expansion of the Lok Sabha from 543 MPs up to 850 – which was defeated in the Lok Sabha in the April special session.

Keeping the volatile political situation in mind, the BJP is keen to strengthen its ties with the TDP and build a coalition with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and BRS in Telangana to safeguard its 2029 prospects.

So the DMK’s active participation in the anti-SIR protests could mar the prospects of a possible alliance with the BJP for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. “We are still weighing different options – the party cannot completely ignore the protests and the campaign over an issue it has strongly felt for,” said a DMK MP.