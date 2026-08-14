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Opposition believes it outplayed BJP in Monsoon Session. What comes next?

INDIA bloc believes PM Modi and Amit Shah not addressing the House during the Monsoon Session gave it an advantage. “The opening batsmen did not come out to bat. They were sitting in the pavilion,” says one leader.

Opposition believes it outplayed BJP in Monsoon Session. What comes next?Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mahua Moitra, stage a protest during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
Written by: Manoj C.G
4 min readNew DelhiAug 14, 2026 07:33 AM IST First published on: Aug 14, 2026 at 07:19 AM IST

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on Thursday, Opposition parties appeared convinced that they had pushed the BJP on the defensive. The reason: they had, at least for the time being, derailed the Centre’s big-ticket legislative agenda, including delimitation, women’s reservation, and amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act or FCRA, while maintaining “sustained pressure” on the government over student protests.

INDIA bloc leaders, cutting across party lines, admitted that the narrative in the run-up to the session was not in their favour following Assembly election losses in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, as well as the splits and defections that followed. The prevailing sense was that the Opposition was demoralised and that the narrative was “firmly with the government”.

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Manoj CG
Manoj C.G

Manoj C G currently serves as the Chief of National Political Bureau at ... Read More

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