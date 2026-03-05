‘Operation Lotus with key JD(U) man as Vibhishan’: Why Nitish supporters are up in arms against Sanjay Jha, Lalan Singh

JD(U) workers stop party MLC Sanjay Gandhi outside the residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after Nitish announced that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, bringing the curtain down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of state, in Patna, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially announced that he was seeking nomination to the Rajya Sabha, dozens of JD(U) workers and supporters protested against the party’s national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, for “betraying” Nitish and “forcibly” convincing him to relinquish power.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Nitish said it had long been his wish to serve in all four legislative bodies in the country. This clears the decks for a new Chief Minister, likely from the BJP, to take charge.