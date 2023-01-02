One leader’s Vipassana is another leader’s ‘leisure break’

The BJP reacted sharply to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal taking a Vipassana course recently and said he “should do some work too” and that “citizens were suffering in harsh winters” while he was taking a “leisure break”.

Announcing that he was going to be taking the Vipassana course on December 24, Kejriwal, who is known to take breaks for Vipassana sessions, and speak of its benefits, had said in a tweet: “Many hundred years ago Lord Buddha taught this knowledge. Have you done Vipassana? If not, then definitely do it once. There is a lot of mental, physical and spiritual benefit. Good luck to all!”

After his return on Sunday, he tweeted: “After seven days of Vipassana meditation, I have come out today. Meditation has always given me spiritual strength and mental peace. This time also I am returning with more energy with a resolve to serve the country.”

Hitting out at Kejriwal, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said: “Be the Chief Minister of Delhi, take care of Delhi, that will be enough. People are suffering from pollution, clean drinking water, broken roads, dilapidated hospitals, dilapidated schools, all are waiting for you. Spent months in Gujarat elections, then went for a trip. Now do some work too. Delhi is waiting.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Vinit Goenka said on Twitter, “takes 7 days leisure break while citizens in Delhi suffer due to harsh winters. Lack of adequate shelters making life difficult for poor people in Delhi . No publicity can hide the reality Mr. Kejriwal!”

Kejriwal had previously attended a training session in Jaipur in September 2021, and later said he felt “rejuvenated”. He has also made visits to centres in Dharamkot, Nagpur and Bengaluru in the past.

In August 2016, when the Delhi High Court declared several of the Delhi government’s orders “illegal” and ruled that the Lt Governor was the city’s administrative head, Kejriwal was away in Vipasanna training in Dharamshala.

Speaking to reporters at the time, party spokesperson Sambit Patra had said, “AAP has received slap on its face from the legal system. It had been misleading people of Delhi and doing this drama that the Centre was not allowing its government (to function). They are very cunning people. Kejriwal knew that such a verdict was coming today and he went into hiding in the name of Vipassana’.

“A man who worships power and comments on all issues under the Sun is keeping away on the pretext of Vipassana. Knowing everything, he took unconstitutional and illegal decisions. He should face the people again. This government has no moral right to continue,” he added.

In 2015, the BJP and AAP had locked horns over the issue, when Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay slammed Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for his suggestion that Delhi government teachers undertake the meditation course. Upadhyay called it “a dirty joke”, and suggested the AAP government take the course instead to “curb their arrogance”.

The BJP has previously used this line of attack for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also known to practise Vipassana.

In 2015, in the wake of the Congress’s humiliating Lok Sabha defeat under him, Rahul had taken a 57-day sabbatical shrouded in secrecy except the fact that a Vipassana centre was involved.

Earlier, in April 2013, Rahul held a three-day Youth Congress session at a Vipassana ashram in Mohankheda, as well as a meeting later that year in Pune.

In 2017, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan said at a conference organised by the India Today group that those doing Vipassana are “messed up in mind”. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was at the same venue, replied: “Anyone who is spiritual is not messed up, instead anyone who calls him so is messed up.”