Once a power centre, Hamirpur now sees low-key electioneering

Formed in 1972, this district has a total of 1,780 villages. With 92% of its population living in villages, it is predominantly a rural belt where crops like wheat, barley, popular ‘kulth ki daal’ of Himachal Pradesh, maize, etc. are grown by farmers. With climate change, in summers temperature in this district touches 40 degrees Celsius. Though it is a largely Hindi speaking area, but the style of making houses is shifting towards what it is in the plains. Instead of traditional stones, now people are shifting towards bricks, corrugated sheets, etc., when constructing houses in this district which is covered by Shivalik range of mountains. It is the most literate district of Himachal Pradesh. Also, Hamirpur is famous as ‘Veer Bhoomi’ because going in defence services is the most sought-after option of youngsters in this area. The name of this district was derived from erstwhile Raja Hamir Chand who had ruled this region from 1700 AD to 1740 AD. Politically this district is very significant as Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur is an MP from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, while former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal (Thakur’s father) is also a former MLA from Hamirpur assembly constituency.

Dhumal was Himachal CM of the state from 2008 to 2012 and also from 1998 to 2003. Dhumal, popularly known as ‘Sadak wala’ CM, contested for the first time from Sujanpur constituency of this district in 2017, but lost to Congress’s Ranjit Singh Rana by a margin of 1,919 votes.

Hamirpur used to remain the centre of politics when Dhumal was CM or leader of Opposition, but this time things in the district are quiet and low-key as Dhumal (78) is not even a candidate, though he is campaigning for the candidates. Dhumal says that he is making way for youngsters.

Agnipath scheme and old pension scheme are the main poll issues in this district, where the trend of the people over the years has been to join the Army and get into government jobs. There were wide-scale protests in this district along with Una, Kangra, Mandi, etc. in June this year following the announcement of the controversial Agnipath scheme (Army recrutiment plan). Better network of roads in the interior of Hamirpur is also a demand this time by the electorate. An announcement of airport in this district was made but not fulfilled. There were talks of having an airport in Jahu area of this district during the Dhumal government, but in Jai Ram Thakur’s government the focus had shifted to Balh constituency of Mandi. Less staff in government hospitals is yet another complaint of voters in the once politically active district. However, recently a 300-bed government hospital has been announced for Hamirpur constituency.

Hamirpur district on the whole has 32 candidates in the fray. A look at the five constituencies of this district.

Bhoranj

Sitting MLA: Kamlesh Kumari (BJP)

In fray: Dr Anil Dhiman(BJP); Suresh Kumar (INC), Rajni Kaushal (AAP)

Bhoranj seat was earlier known as Mewa and after delimitation in 2010 it was named as Bhoranj. This seat had been with BJP since 1990. Ishwar Das Dhiman was MLA of this constituency for six consecutive times until he died in November 2016. He was the former education minister of Himachal Pradesh. Following his death a bypoll was held in April 2017 in which his son, Dr Anil Dhiman, was elected as MLA. But in November 2017 polls, new candidate Kamlesh Kumari was given ticket, while Anil Dhiman is the candidate from Bhoranj this time. Sources revealed that in the past five years Anil Dhiman had differences with BJP and a number of times he had hinted the party at contesting as an independent if not given ticket. But finally he is the official candidate of BJP from Bhoranj. Road projects worth Rs 90 crore were announced for this constituency, though neglected by and large, in July this year, but voters grouse about the plans being only on paper. A bus stand was also planned in Bhoranj but it too never saw the light of day, according to local residents. This constituency has five candidates in all.

Sujanpur

Sitting MLA: Rajender Rana (INC)

In fray Captain (retd) Ranjit Rana (BJP); Rajender Rana (INC); Anil Rana (AAP)

Sujanpur constituency has a star campaigner in former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. He is campaigning for BJP candidate Ranjit Rana who is an ex-serviceman. Dhumal himself had contested from this constituency in 2017 when he was the CM face of BJP. Though the party had got majority in the elections, Dhumal lost his seat to Congress’s Rajender Rana by a meagre margin of 1,919 votes. Dhumal says that he will remain active in politics but he has himself chosen to retire from electoral politics this time. Dhumal says he is happy that an ex-serviceman has been chosen as the BJP candidate. It may be noted that Dhumal is 78 now, and he has crossed the age limit of 75 years fixed by BJP for its leaders to contest elections. Five candidates are contesting from the seat this time.

Rajender Rana is the most pampered MLA of Congress as he had the credit of defeating the two-time CM last time. Candidates from CPM and BSP too are in the fray, while no independent is contesting from Sujanpur.

Hamirpur

Sitting MLA: Narender Thakur (BJP)

In fray: Narender Thakur (BJP), Dr Pushpendra Verma (INC); Sushil Kumar Saroch (AAP)

Hamirpur has nine candidates in the fray for the polls. They include three independents. A stronghold of former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, Hamirpur has a BJP rebel as well as a Congress rebel. Dhumal had contested from Hamirpur twice and won on both occasions. This time the BJP rebel in Hamirpur is Naresh Darji who says that in the party he considers only Dhumal as his leader. The Congress rebel is a social worker, Ashish Sharma, who had joined the grand old party on October 20. While he filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate the next day, he resigned from Congress on October 22 following speculations about the party changing the candidate. Dr Pushpendra Verma was declared the INC candidate on the last day of filing of nomination papers. CPM and BSP too are contesting from this seat. Kuldeep Pathania was the previous Congress candidate who had lost to Narendra Thakur (BJP) and he wasn’t given a second chance this time.

Barsar

Sitting MLA: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (INC)

In fray: Maya Sharma (BJP); Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (INC); Gulshan Soni (AAP)

Consecutive two-time Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal has been given ticket yet again by the grand old party. In 2017 as well as in 2012 he had defeated BJP’s Baldev Sharma. In 2017 the winning margin was just of 439 votes. However this time BJP changed the candidate. Sources say that AAP had an aggressive campaign initially, but it seems to have run out of steam gradually, thanks to lack of proper organisational structure. This constituency has seven candidates in the fray.

Nadaun

Sitting MLA: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (INC)

In fray: Vijay Agnihotri (BJP); Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (INC); Shankey Thukral (AAP)

Sukhu had won the 2017 polls defeating Agnihotri by 2,349 votes, while in 2012 Agnihotri had got the better of Sukhu. So in 2022, it is a third direct encounter between the two. Nadaun once used to be part of princely state Kangra. Even it has a historical importance as Bulle Shah had mentioned it in his poem ‘Aaye Nadaun Jaye Kaun’ (the one who comes to Nadaun never wants to go back). Sukhu is yet another Congress candidate who is projecting himself as the CM face. Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a rally at Nadaun took a jibe at Sukhu, saying that in Congress every second person is projecting himself as the CM face. “Sukhu not staying in his constituency” is a common refrain heard from voters. He was the former PCC president of Himachal Pradesh from 2013 to 2019. This constituency has six candidates in all.