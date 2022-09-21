scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

HashtagPolitics | On Rahul Bharat Jodo Yatra route, a Savarkar own goal

BJP says 'Cong lies exposed' as Hindutva ideologue pops up on banner put up to welcome Rahul in Ernakulam, Kerala

VD Savarkar's photo in a banner set up for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. (Twitter:@Amit Malviya)

THE CONGRESS, which often attacks the BJP over its celebration of V D Savarkar, was in for a major embarrassment on Wednesday. A banner put up at Aluva in Ernakulam, Kerala, to mark Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passing through the area, contained photos of icons such as Chandrashekhar Azad, Rabindranath Tagore, Govind Ballabh Pant, Abul Kalam Azad – and Savarkar.

As photos of the banner flashed through social media, the Congress tried to literally cover up by putting Mahatma Gandhi’s photo over Savarkar’s. But the damage was done.

Must Read |Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 13: Tribal satrap lends support, Rahul Gandhi tries hand at instrument

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted: “Oops! It seems all attempts by Rahul to obfuscate history did not work! Veer Savarkar against whom Rahul has been spewing lies was exposed when his #BharatJodo Yatra in Aluva, Ernakulam carried posters of Veer Savarkar!”

In another tweet, Poonawala said: “Rahul ji, no matter how much you try… history and truth comes out. Savarkar was Veer ! Those who hide are the ‘kaayars’.”

Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP’s national information and technology department, said that “Although belated”, it was a “good realisation for Rahul Gandhi, whose great grandfather Nehru signed a mercy petition, pleaded the British to allow him to flee from Punjab’s Nabha jail in just 2 weeks.”

Pawan Khera, the Congress’s media and publicity chairman, hit back at Malviya and said, “Typical Malaviya BS that is peddled as history. Nehru spent a total of almost ten years in jail and never ever submitted a mercy petition like Savarkar first and later Vajpayee and others.”

Responding to Khera’s tweet, Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi said: “I wonder whether this pseudo-historian is even aware of the contempt Savarkar had for the RSS. Any good biography of the man will reveal it.”

Congress legislator Anwar Sadath, who represents the Aluva constituency, said “a party worker had committed the mistake and it (the banner) was not officially erected by the Congress”. He added: “A lot of party workers voluntarily erect such banners to welcome Rahul. The worker did not think about the politics while choosing the photographs from the web for printing. The party is not officially associated with that banner. However, the district leadership would take action against the worker,’’ he said.

Facing action over the issue, Suresh Athani, an Indian National Trade Union Congress worker of the Chengamanad constituency, was sacked.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 07:09:26 pm
SoftBank’s Son plans to discuss Arm partnership with Samsung

