On Kobad Ghandy book row, BJP sticks to its guns: ‘Naxalism won’t be tolerated’

In the eye of a storm since it withdrew a literary award to the Marathi translation of Indian communist activist Kobad Ghandy’s book Fractured Freedom less than a week after announcing it, the BJP has come out all guns blazing to defend the decision of the Maharashtra government in which it is a coalition partner.

The Late Yashwantrao Chavan State Literary Awards for 2021 were announced on December 6, with Anagha Lele’s Marathi translation of Ghandy’s book fetching her the Tarkatirtha Laxmanshastri Joshi Award and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. It was withdrawn on December 12. As the panel that selected the recipients of the annual awards over 35 categories had been set up by the Maharashtra State Board for Literature and Culture during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government also dissolved the committee, citing “administrative reasons”.

Unfazed by the resignation of the chairman of the Maharashtra government’s Marathi language committee and other members of the literary board, or by Marathi writers Anand Karandikar and Sharad Bavaskar returning their respective awards, the government set about reiterating its official stand on Naxalism, that “it won’t be tolerated”, as a senior BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity. He told The Indian Express, “How can the government officially endorse any text connected with the Naxal ideology? It can’t be tolerated. The government has always responded with a heavy hand on Naxalites in the state.”

Ghandy was arrested in September 2009 on charges of being a Politburo member of the banned CPI(Maoist). After spending a decade in jails across the country, a Delhi court acquitted him of all UAPA charges in June 2016 and, in October 2019, he was released on bail from Surat jail.

Another BJP leader said, “The equation is simple. There are certain things the state won’t tolerate at any cost. This has got nothing to do with ideology. This is about the cost of human lives. Does the Maharashtra government endorse violence? Of course not. There is no room for debate. In the name of literature, we can’t tolerate ideas that question the Constitution of India.”

The BJP leader added, “Once you study the text, the writer’s views become evident. The cancellation of the award was needed. It should not have come to this — the award should not have been given in the first place. It is not the minister’s job to keep tabs on what the committee is doing. Why does the government need to set up a committee in the first place, if the ministers have to oversee everything? If members of the committee knew the contents of the original book, the award should not have been given. If this was an error of omission, then the government has fixed a mistake.”

According to experts, the government wants to dissociate itself from all traces of Leftist ideology while presenting its own image as strong and decisive. Hemant Desai, a senior political analyst, said the key to understanding the government’s stand was in the comment made by the Minister for Marathi language and School Education, Deepak Kesarkar, who said the book supports Naxalism.

Advertisement

Defending the decision, Kesarkar said the government had a right to interfere in the committee’s final decision. According to the minister, the state government can’t support Naxalism as hundreds of police personnel have been martyred in Naxal attacks in the country. “How can we allow a book that glorifies the Naxal ideology to be given an award by the state government?” he asked.

He added the state government has taken the decision after considering all aspects of the issue. “People may get influenced by Naxal thoughts after reading the book,” he said, clarifying that the committee should have referred its decision to the state government before announcing it.

On Kesarkar’s statements, Desai said, “The word ‘Naxal’ is important here. Top leaders in the government want to reiterate their stand in withdrawing the award. When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, he frequently used words like ‘urban Naxals’, for example in the Elgar Parishad case at Bhima-Koregaon, a few years ago.”

Advertisement

CM Eknath Shinde has often said he has been threatened by Naxals on more than one occasion. In July, Shinde claimed that although he had received a threat from Naxals earlier this year, he was denied a security upgrade by the government of the then CM Uddhav Thackeray. At the time, Shinde was the guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, where Maoists are active.

“This stand will help them (the ruling coalition) politically, especially in parts of Maharashtra like Vidharbha. And they don’t want to be perceived as a soft government,” Desai said.

Kobad Ghandy on Friday told The Indian Express that the government had been influenced by a social media campaign. On Thursday, the book’s translator Anagha Lele had also levelled the same allegation.

Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar on Wednesday called the decision proof of an undeclared emergency. He said, “This is a sign of political control over the fields of literature and culture. Political parties should never interfere in these matters. Declared awards were also withdrawn during the Emergency. But that was a declared Emergency. That’s not the case here.”