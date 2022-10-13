scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

On inflation, Gujarat ahead of national avg, Himachal fared best of all states in Sept

Data show Gujarat’s combined inflation nearly double of fellow poll-bound state Himachal; rural areas see higher price rise

In the rural areas of Gujarat, retail inflation was at 8.31 per cent, while in the urban areas of the state it was recorded at 7.68 percent. (Representational image)

Of the two poll-bound states Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, retail inflation was higher than national average in the former and lower in the latter during the month of September 2022, shows the official data.

The Consumer Price Index based retail inflation data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday shows that the annual rate of CPI inflation was 7.95 per cent in Gujarat, which is slightly higher than the national average of 7.41 per cent. However, it was lower— 4.54 per cent— in Himachal Pradesh.

Also in Political Pulse |PM Modi, Jairam Thakur lead BJP’s ‘double-engine’ push in Himachal; ‘where’s the money?’ asks Opposition

In fact, the retail inflation figure for Himachal Pradesh was the lowest among all the states in the country during September, this year. Only Delhi reported a lower figure (4.03 per cent) than Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, retail inflation figures for rural and urban areas stood at 4.24 per cent and 5.76 per cent, respectively.

In the rural areas of Gujarat, retail inflation was at 8.31 per cent, while in the urban areas of the state it was recorded at 7.68 percent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia

In Himachal Pradesh, retail inflation figures for rural and urban areas stood at 4.24 per cent and 5.76 per cent, respectively.

The polls in the two states are scheduled for later this year. The dates of the elections have not been announced yet. The data is significant as price rise has been one of the key election issues in the past and has affected the poll outcomes.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 09:19:47 pm
Next Story

Iraq names new president, paving way for new government

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement