On inflation, Gujarat ahead of national avg, Himachal fared best of all states in Sept

Of the two poll-bound states Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, retail inflation was higher than national average in the former and lower in the latter during the month of September 2022, shows the official data.

The Consumer Price Index based retail inflation data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday shows that the annual rate of CPI inflation was 7.95 per cent in Gujarat, which is slightly higher than the national average of 7.41 per cent. However, it was lower— 4.54 per cent— in Himachal Pradesh.

In fact, the retail inflation figure for Himachal Pradesh was the lowest among all the states in the country during September, this year. Only Delhi reported a lower figure (4.03 per cent) than Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, retail inflation figures for rural and urban areas stood at 4.24 per cent and 5.76 per cent, respectively.

In the rural areas of Gujarat, retail inflation was at 8.31 per cent, while in the urban areas of the state it was recorded at 7.68 percent.

The polls in the two states are scheduled for later this year. The dates of the elections have not been announced yet. The data is significant as price rise has been one of the key election issues in the past and has affected the poll outcomes.