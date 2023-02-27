On 80th birthday, Yediyurappa calls PM Modi ‘global citizen’, invokes Vajpayee

Senior BJP leader and ex-Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who recently announced his exit from electoral politics, said Monday that he believed in the philosophy of equality, equity, and social justice for all people in the seven years that he ruled the state as the CM in the course of a political career spanning 60 years.

Speaking at the inauguration of an airport at Shivamogga, his home turf, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yediyurappa, who turned 80 Monday, said that PM Modi has also been inspired by the land of Karnataka and the teachings of the 12th century Lingayat philosopher-saint Basavanna calling for equality among all people.

“In my 60 years of political life, I was in power for only seven years. In the seven years, I travelled across the state and worked for equality, equity, and social justice for all people and this was due to the blessings of the PM,” Yediyurappa said on the occasion.

“Karnataka is the land of the Sharanaru (the Lingayat way of life) and PM Modi’s inspiration is the state of Karnataka. This is the land of Basavanna who said work is worship. The schemes of the central government like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ are inspired by these teachings. Wherever PM Modi travels he speaks about Basavanna’s teachings,” said Yediyurappa, the four-time CM and eight-term BJP MLA, who has been one of the tallest Lingayat leaders in the state.

He had last week called upon the dominant Veerashaiva Lingayat community, which makes up nearly 17 per cent of Karnataka’s population, to back the BJP like it had done during his stewardship of the saffron party in the state.

The exit of Yediyurappa from the poll fray following the subtle nudging of the BJP leadership may affect the ruling party’s prospects in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Yediyurappa was eased out of the CM’s post by the BJP high command in July 2021 on account of his age and mounting allegations of his family’s

interference in his administration. He then handed over the baton to Basavaraj Bommai, who is now set to lead the saffron party into the Assmbly elections as the incumbent CM.

Yediyurappa called the PM’s presence at Shivamogga on the occasion of his 80th birthday a “special privilege”, saying “He (PM Modi) said that on my birthday that airport has to be inaugurated and today he has come. I want to thank him for it. It is an important day in my life.”

“With the blessings of Narendra Modiji, I have been an MP, MLA, MLC, and CM. I am indebted to the people of the state. With the special effort of the Shivamogga MP Raghavendra (Yediyurappa’s older son), the airport was completed in quick time,” he said.

“When my 60th birthday was organised in Bengaluru, Shri A B Vajpayeeji praised the event and said he is not one to normally attend a birthday and that mine was special. Today, yet again on my 80th birthday, there is a very special day because of you (Modi). You have given your precious time to inaugurate events,” Yediyurappa said, addressing the PM.

He also called Modi a “global citizen” on the lines of what the renowned Kannada writer and first Jnanpith award winner from the state, Kuvempu – after whom the Shivamogga airport is named – had envisaged as a goal for all human beings.

“I want to share a piece of information about the Jnanpith award winner Kuvempu who said that it was important to become a global citizen. You turned out to be one of the only global citizens in this decade by making the rest of the world realise what it exactly means to be part of a global family,” Yediyurappa said.

The BJP has not found a Lingayat leader to replace Yediyurappa so far, with the party leadership banking on the Modi factor to help it sail through the Assembly polls due in May.