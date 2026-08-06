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7 years of August 5: Why Omar Abdullah is talking Robert Frost and ‘promises to keep’

NC recalibrated position after coming to power, to focus on statehood and put Art 370 on backburner. However, as Centre makes promises and drags feet, pressure on him is starting to show

7 years of Aug 5: Why Omar Abdullah is talking Robert Frost and ‘promises to keep’On the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah channelled American poet Robert Frost to convey his sentiments. (File Photo: X@OmarAbdullah/Enhanced using AI)
Written by: Deeptiman Tiwary
6 min readNew DelhiAug 6, 2026 07:03 AM IST First published on: Aug 6, 2026 at 06:52 AM IST

As another anniversary comes and goes of Jammu and Kashmir being stripped of its special status and reduced to a Union Territory, the Narendra Modi government continues to promise restoration of statehood, but has not committed to when it will happen. Under increasing political pressure on the issue, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has hardened his political stance and recently held his first protest in Delhi for statehood.

Marking the seventh year of the Centre’s August 5, 2019, move, Abdullah declared Wednesday that he had neither “forgotten” nor “accepted”. “My party & I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights & threatens our identity,” he said in a post on X, adding Robert Frost’s famous lines: “I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep.”

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