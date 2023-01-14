As officials make hasty retreat, Bhagwant Mann scores a much-needed strike

Just days after the resignation of a second minister, over alleged extortion, mounted his government’s troubles, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has scored a decisive political win by getting officials to call off a strike that had paralysed services – earning the appreciation of even his opponents.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is set to use the incident to underline its image of an organisation determined about its “crusade against corruption”.

The protests started last weekend when the Vigilance Bureau arrested PCS officer N S Dhaliwal, posted as Regional Transport Authority, Ludhiana, and IAS officer Neelima on charges of corruption.

On Monday, the IAS and PCS officers’ associations met Mann. After that, while the PCS officers went on mass leave, some others, including IAS officials, joined them. This left most district offices without any staff, with revenue officials, engineers and clerks all joining the strike.

On Wednesday, amid fears that the IAS officers too might join in strength, Mann issued a categorical warning to officials through Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua saying the strike should be declared “illegal”, that those who did not join work by 2 pm of that day should be “suspended”, and that their period of absence “be treated as dies non (forfeiture of work)”.

His letter said: “It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in garb of some strike. They are protesting against strong action taken by the government against corrupt officers… Let this be very clear to everyone that this government has zero tolerance for corruption. Such a strike amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting. It cannot be tolerated by any responsible government.”

By afternoon, the officials had returned to duty. On Friday, the PCS officials said they would work over this weekend to make up for the loss of workdays during their strike.

Sources said that the CM hardened his stance after conciliatory gestures such as reassurance that no action would be taken against Neelima went unacknowledged.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang hailed Mann “for taking such a courageous decision to declare an illegitimate strike by officers as illegal”, and denounced tactics such as mass leave to “legitimise corruption”.

Former Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Dr K S Aulakh urged on Facebook that the CM remain strong to “take on the big fish” and said the people of the state were with him.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also praised Mann, while slamming the state’s bureaucracy “for taking the people of Punjab for a ride”.

Bajwa, otherwise a trenchant critic of the AAP government, said that the way IAS and PCS officials went on mass leave “showed their scant respect for the people of Punjab who have to travel far-off distances every day to get their work done from government offices”.

Moreover, Bajwa said, how could officials expect blanket protection against corruption. “Have they joined the civil services only to protect their corrupt colleagues? Do they have no respect for the law of the land? If they actually feel aggrieved, they always have a way of putting up their case before the state government.”

“The whole world knows how corrupt some of the bureaucrats have become over the years,” Bajwa added, even as the Akali Dal remained quiet rather than offer the officials any support.

It is this realisation, of the unpopularity of the strike, and of the lack of backing from any side, that seems to have behind the hasty retreat by officials.

In a statement issued after the strike was called off, the PCS association claimed “it is clarified that the government has agreed to all the demands”, and added: “… the association expresses its gratitude to CM Sardar Bhagwant for his support in resolving the issues in the interest of justice.”