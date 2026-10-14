Why political parties are keenly watching campus polls in Odisha

What began as the return of student body elections in Odisha after an eight-year hiatus has turned into a larger political contest, with the state’s major parties mobilising their student wings and openly backing candidates.

With the polls offering an opportunity to influence campuses as well as gauge the mood of young voters, leaders across the political spectrum have joined the campaign, leading rallies, reaching out to students and trading charges with rivals.

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A video of senior BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo confronting police outside a women’s college in his Nayagarh constituency over the entry of non-students into the campus has gone viral. Ahead of the October 15 polls, BJP leader Arindam Roy also led a rally in support of students in his constituency.

The high-stakes contest has been accompanied by clashes and incidents of violence reported from campuses across the state.

The Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the student wing of the BJD, has traditionally been a dominant force on campuses in Odisha. But the BJP, which came to power in the state in 2024, is seeking to expand its influence through the ABVP, the RSS-affiliated student organisation. The Congress, too, has stepped up efforts through its student wing, the NSUI, to regain lost ground.

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The Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the student wing of the BJD, has traditionally been a dominant force on campuses in Odisha. (Express photo) The Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the student wing of the BJD, has traditionally been a dominant force on campuses in Odisha. (Express photo)

BJP-BJD war of words

The contest has also triggered a war of words between the BJP and the BJD. While the regional party has accused the ruling dispensation of using the government machinery to influence the polls, the BJP has claimed that the BJD is losing its hold on campuses after being voted out of power.

“The students’ union polls are being closely watched by all three major political parties — the BJP, BJD and Congress — which see them as an opportunity to connect with Gen Z voters, understand their concerns and cultivate support. Victories in campus elections will also be seen as a validation of a party’s appeal among young people,” a political analyst said.

“The ABVP has won several student union elections unopposed, which proves that the BJD’s student wing has been rejected,” said BJP leader Tejeswar Parida. (Express photo) “The ABVP has won several student union elections unopposed, which proves that the BJD’s student wing has been rejected,” said BJP leader Tejeswar Parida. (Express photo)

Winning candidates could also emerge as political assets for their respective parties, serving as grassroots mobilisers and campaigners in future elections.

The BJD has alleged that student union elections are being cancelled in institutions where the BJP anticipates defeat.

“The BJP is fighting against Gen Z to protect its own identity. Gen Z will resist the repressive measures being pursued by the BJP. Gen Z stood with former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and their support and affection for him are increasing by the day. The BJP is unable to tolerate the growing support of Gen Z for the BJD,” senior BJD leader Pritiranjan Ghadei said.

The BJD has further alleged that senior administrative and police officers are directly intervening in the elections to favour candidates backed by the ruling party.

“When nothing worked for them (the ruling party), violence was unleashed to create an atmosphere of fear among students. The message is loud and clear. Students have rejected the double-engine government and its student wing,” Ghadei added.

The Congress, too, has stepped up efforts through its student wing, the NSUI, to regain lost ground. (Express photo) The Congress, too, has stepped up efforts through its student wing, the NSUI, to regain lost ground. (Express photo)

BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, also criticised the BJP government, accusing it of allowing lawlessness, hooliganism and intimidation during the campus elections.

For the BJP, the polls carry added significance. In its 2024 Assembly election manifesto, the party had promised to resume campus elections, which the previous BJD government had discontinued in 2018.

Hitting back at the BJD, BJP leader Tejeswar Parida accused the regional party of promoting dynastic politics and stifling young leadership.

“It is ridiculous to claim that Gen Z is not with the BJP. The ABVP has won several student union elections unopposed, which proves that the BJD’s student wing has been rejected across campuses and does not even have candidates in some institutions,” Parida said.

High-voltage campaigning

Campuses across Odisha have been abuzz with electioneering, with candidates and their supporters organising lavish meals for students in college and university hostels. Posters and balloons in party colours dot campuses, while processions featuring SUVs have added to the show of strength.

The scale of campaigning appears to have far exceeded the expenditure ceiling of Rs 5,000 per candidate prescribed by the state’s Higher Education Department.

“It is no secret that candidates are being directly funded by political parties and leaders. In most colleges, the MLAs concerned, particularly those from the ruling party, are intervening in campus elections behind the scenes,” a college principal said, requesting anonymity.

Social media has emerged as another key battleground, with candidates using digital platforms to reach students, amplify their campaigns and target political opponents.

Candidates backed by the ABVP, BCJD, NSUI and Left parties, however, maintain that they have worked for student welfare over the years and are confident of making significant gains in the upcoming polls.