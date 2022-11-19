Odisha partially rolls back decision to cancel discretionary quota houses

The Odisha Government has backtracked from its decision taken eight years ago to cancel nearly 1,800 flats/ houses/ residential plots in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which were allotted under the discretionary quota (DQ) by various state-owned agencies.

At a meeting of the state cabinet on Friday, it was decided that allotments made under DQ, which have been made in terms of the brochure and schemes to persons who are single allottees by state-owned agencies, “which can be considered as genuine and which is in sync with court orders” will be excluded from the purview of a task force report, based on which the decision to cancel the allotments was taken in 2014.

The three-member task force, headed by then revenue secretary Taradatt, had submitted a 592-page report on November 3, 2014. A month later, on December 18, the state cabinet had decided to cancel all allotments made under DQ since January 1, 1995. A vigilance inquiry was also ordered into those cases of multiple allotments to individuals/families on the basis of false affidavits or misleading information.

A total of 1,791 discretionary allotments were made (between 1995 and 2011) to influential people — 803 by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), 921 by Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and 67 by Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB). Among them, 54 people were allotted multiple properties.

The task force, in its report, made some critical observations: examination of documents presented by BDA, CDA and OSHB revealed infirmities in the schemes launched by them.

“Ignoring the basic fundamental provisions, the procedure followed in allotments presents a picture of state and its agencies as if the objective of welfare state is similar to that of any private commercial organisation,” the report observed.

Also Read | Fresh off one bypoll win against BJD in Odisha, BJP hopeful for the next

The task force had also pointed out “favouritism and nepotism” by the agencies like BDA, CDA and OSHB in allotment of quota.

Advertisement

The DQ allotments first courted controversy in 2011 after it came to light that some BJD ministers had availed multiple houses under DQ, following which the CM cancelled DQ allotment. The quota is actually meant for martyrs, sportspersons and other distinguished personalities.

The Opposition dubbed the decision an “eyewash” and an attempt to protect influential people who availed the benefit under DQ. Senior Congress leader and former minister Jayadev Jena said the sole intention behind constituting the task force in 2014 was to divert public attention from the controversy over DQ allotment and thereby to protect those who are in the position of power.