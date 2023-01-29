Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot at by cop; his condition serious

Naba Kisore Das, senior BJD leader and Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister, sustained a bullet injury to his chest after being shot at by a police officer at Brajrajnagar in the state’s Jharsuguda district Sunday. The minister’s condition is said to be serious, while the ASI who opened fire has been detained.

A crime branch probe has been ordered into the incident. Sources said at least four to five rounds of bullets were fired at the minister when he stepped out of his vehicle. Das collapsed immediately. A local youth and a police officer also sustained bullet injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack on the health minister and wished him a speedy recovery. “I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery. ” The chief minister asked senior officers of the crime branch to rush to the spot to take up the investigation.

Das, who represents the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency since 2009, was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jharsuguda where a special team of doctors is treating the minister. He is being airlifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment.

According to the police, the officer opened fire at Gandhi Chowk, Brajrajnagar, when the minister was going to attend an official programme. Gupteswar Bhoi, sub-divisional police officer (Brajrajnagar), said that assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Das, who is posted at the Gandhi Chowk police outpost, opened fire at the minister. The reason, however, remains unclear.

“We have taken the ASI into custody. He is currently being interrogated by the police. At this moment, I am not able to tell the exact reason as to why the police officer took such a step,” Bhoi told reporters.

Tension prevailed in the area after supporters of Das staged a dharna over the incident. The three-time MLA from Jharsuguda had switched to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from the Congress in January 2019, months before the general Assembly polls.

One of the richest ministers in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet, the Health Minister has declared total assets worth Rs 34 crore, including those in the name of his spouse, according to his annual property declaration on December 31, 2021. Das, in his statement, had mentioned that his family members owned 80 vehicles (mostly commercial) while he also possessed a revolver, a double barrel gun and a rifle.