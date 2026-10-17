New Odisha Governor who stirred a row: Who is BJP veteran Brajmohan Ram?

Over the past few years, the office of the Governor in Opposition has often faced criticism from Opposition parties over alleged partisanship. Now, a newly appointed Governor in BJP-ruled Odisha has stirred a controversy by claiming that he would work to get “more votes for the BJP”. This has led the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress to question his impartiality.

Speaking to a news agency in Ranchi, Brajmohan Ram, a Scheduled Caste (SC) leader from Jharkhand, said he would work to further activate the BJP’s SC Morcha and make efforts to get more votes for the party. Ram also spoke of the importance of political loyalty, saying he did not leave the party despite thrice not being given tickets.

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The Indian Express attempted to reach out to Brajmohan Ram, but he did not respond. Defending the new Odisha Governor, state BJP general secretary Amar Bauri told The Indian Express that Ram had expressed himself as a party worker. “Once a person takes the oath of office and secrecy, everyone becomes equal for them,” he said, adding that Ram’s conduct should be assessed after he assumes office and that the controversy should not be given a political colour.

Also Read | New Odisha Governor: Will work to get more votes for BJP

Bauri also described Ram’s appointment as a matter of pride, pointing to his journey from a Dalit family in Palamu to a high constitutional office. Ram has been an MLA, a three-time MP and has served in several organisational roles, including as a state in-charge.

Ram was born on January 1, 1958, in a family of agricultural workers in Chandwa in what was then part of Bihar’s Palamu district — now Jharkhand’s Latehar district. He completed his BA degree from Lohardaga’s B S College, and slowly made his way into a political career. Ram’s eldest son Anil Kumar said his father was elected the BJP’s block president in Chandwa in 1990, kickstarting his rise. “The family had no political background. My grandfather was a farmer,” Kumar said, adding that his father’s political career grew out of his association with the party at the local level.

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The following year, Ram was elected to the Bihar Assembly from Latehar. He served as an MLA until 1995. The following year, Ram won the Palamu Lok Sabha seat, reserved for SCs. He was re-elected in 1998 and 1999, representing Palamu in the Lower House of Parliament until 2004. Ram also fulfilled organisational responsibilities in the BJP’s SC network. From 1996 to 1998, he served as president of the Vananchal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Morcha in Ranchi.

Kumar said he accompanied his father during his political work and often handled outreach to voters in areas where he could not travel. After 2004, Ram did not receive an election ticket but remained connected to the BJP’s grassroots activities.

In 2014, Ram again sought an Assembly election ticket from Latehar, but was initially denied as the party fielded Narayan Bhokta. However, the party replaced him with Ram on the last day of nominations as allegations of Bhokta’s links with the banned Leftist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee surfaced.

However, all went wrong for the BJP leader as he got injured in an accident while travelling to an election rally in Balumath, where then Chief Minister Raghubar Das was scheduled to address a gathering.

“A coal vehicle suddenly struck his SUV, sending it several feet into the air. Three people, his personal assistant, a bodyguard and, later, the driver died, while my father and two others survived,” said Anil.

Ram has three sons with Leela Devi, whom he married in 1979. Anil said his father likes to play football, badminton, and carrom in his spare time, something that may be a rare commodity as he takes charge at the Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.