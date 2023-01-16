Obituary: Ex-BJP MLA who pushed trishul distribution, was accused in 2002 riots dead

Former BJP MLA from Godhra and the first president of Bajrang Dal in Gujarat, Haresh Bhatt, passed away following renal complications in Ahmedabad on Sunday. His mortal remains were taken to his native village Navagam Nayaka in Kheda district for the last rites. Bhatt was 72 and is survived by a daughter and a son.

Spokesperson of Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hitendrasinh Rajput, said, “He (Bhatt) was not keeping well for some time, and died of renal complications yesterday in Ahmedabad. His mortal remains have been sent to his native village in Kheda district for last rites.”

Bhatt is said to have started the ritual of trishul distribution in the organisation, and had faced charges of giving inflammatory speeches and distributing tridents a few weeks before riots broke out in Sardarpura village of Mehsana in 2002, where some 33 Muslims were killed. The charge, however, did not stand in the trial court that convicted 31 persons in 2011. He headed the Bajrang Dal during the years when the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was picking up, and these arms of the RSS had aided in the rise of the BJP in Gujarat.

According to Rajput, Bhatt was instrumental in making the organisation successful in the state. In 2017, ahead of the Gujarat state Assembly elections, Bhatt had joined Shiv Sena, reportedly unhappy with the BJP for “abandoning Hindutva”.

The regional secretary of VHP in Gujarat, Ashwin Patel, said Bhatt was an ex-serviceman who had joined Bajrang Dal in 1988. He added that Bhatt was basically “of gentle nature”. “However, he would become aggressive when people from other religions would target Hinduism.”

According to Patel, Bhatt was the one who had started the practice of distributing trishuls (tridents) to Bajrang Dal workers across the state. He also played an active role in collecting bricks from people for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Bhatt ran a security firm, Shivam Security and Investigation Services, out of Ahmedabad, where he was based. He was elected as a BJP MLA from Godhra in 2002, the only term he served as MLA under the chief ministership of Narendra Modi. The elections were held in the backdrop of the communal riots that followed the Godhra train carnage in February 2002. At the time, he had defeated the Congress’s Rajendra Patel by a margin of over 12,600 votes.

A VHP leader said Bhatt was fielded by the BJP from Godhra in 2002 because the atmosphere of Hindutva was very strong at the time owing to the riots, and the party wanted to make a political statement by fielding a Bajrang Dal leader from the constituency.

However, subsequently, Bhatt had got involved in an alleged controversy, when he was caught in a sting operation while making various claims related to the riots.

As a result, he was reportedly not fielded by the BJP in the 2007 Gujarat Assembly elections.