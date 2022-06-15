Another OBC quota stir in Rajasthan puts Gehlot govt in a spot ahead of 2023 polls

As traditionally clad men and women from five OBC communities in Rajasthan held sticks and laid siege to the Jaipur-Agra highway in Bharatpur on June 12 to demand separate reservation, the scene was reminiscent of the state’s Gujjar reservation protests of the mid-2000s.

Following successive protests that first flared up in 2008, the Gujjar community managed to get five per cent reservation under the More backward classes (MBC) category. The five OBC communities protesting now — Saini, Kushwaha, Mali, Maurya and Shakya – are demanding 12 per cent reservation.

Gehlot’s desire to retain power in 2023 – in the backdrop of the state’s tradition of the incumbent government being voted out every five years – is heavily dependent on its support base in eastern Rajasthan, a region that the party had swept in the 2018 Assembly elections. The area is now the centre of the protests, much like the Gujjar protests.

This puts the Gehlot government in a tough spot: any hope of winning would require placating the protesters and finding a resolution. The government, however, hasn’t been able to do so even after sending cabinet minister Vishvendra Singh, who is from the erstwhile royal family in Bharatpur, to the protest site on Tuesday.

Gehlot is himself from the Mali community and the opposition BJP has grabbed this opportunity to remind the CM about his community’s expectations from him.

“I am with the samaj (community) and also support the demand for reservation. I will soon visit the protest site. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should also remember that his community has expectations from him since he has been a three-time chief minister. He often says that he is the only face of his community in Rajasthan. He should also remember that the community supports Congress candidates in many areas because of the chief minister. We should be given reservation in proportion to our population,” said BJP MLA Avinash Gehlot from Jaitaran, himself a member of the Mali community.

The OBC reservation in the state is at 21 per cent. While the Jats remain its biggest beneficiaries, the Kumawat and Yadav castes also get the reservation. Opposition is expected to follow, since the protesting communities, who also presently get the OBC reservation, are asking for a 12 per cent reservation either within the overall share or separately.

The protesters at Bharatpur are also demanding the government to conduct a survey to determine the population of their communities, similar to the rising conversation of several political parties asking for a caste census.

“The Saini, Kushwaha, Mali, Maurya and Shakya communities have a collective population of more than 1.5 crore people in Rajasthan. The government should do a survey to determine our population. We don’t care if the reservation is given under which category, but we want 12 per cent reservations for these castes. We don’t want to take away from the share of other communities,” claims Murari Lal Saini, he face of the agitation as the convener of the Pradesh Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Mali Saini, Kushwaha, Shakya, Maurya Samaj in Rajasthan.

Saini says that while the communities presently have three MLAs, including CM Gehlot in the state Assembly, they influence more than 60 seats in the 200 constituencies in the state, adding that the protesters will not budge until the demands are met.

“If the government doesn’t heed to the reservation demands, its impact will definitely be seen in the elections next year,” says BJP’s Gehlot.

In the recent past, OBC communities have played a crucial role while deciding the outcomes of elections. In Uttar Pradesh, for example, smaller castes have voted against dominant caste-based parties such as the Samajwadi Party with a Yadav leadership.