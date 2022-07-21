scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

OBC quota: MVA’s loss as Shinde Sena-BJP govt may walk away with credit

OBCs comprise chunk of BJP vote base; Shinde, Fadnavis moved fast to meet SC deadline.

Written by Shubhangi Khapre | Mumbai |
Updated: July 21, 2022 6:06:43 pm
The Court nod has come under the Shinde-Fadnavis government, though on the basis of a panel, Banthia Commission, set up by the MVA government. (File)

WITH THE Supreme Court upholding OBC reservation in the coming local body elections in Maharashtra, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has soared over its first major political hurdle, 20 days after its formation.

While in Opposition, the BJP had targeted the MVA over the issue, claiming that the Supreme Court stalling the quota showed its government’s callousness towards OBCs. The fact that the Court nod now has come under the Shinde-Fadnavis government – even if on the basis of a panel, Banthia Commission, that had been set up by the MVA government – may allow the BJP to walk away with all the credit.

Local body elections in Maharashtra have been stalled since the Supreme Court said it could not allow OBC reservation without the government passing the “triple test” to ascertain and quantify OBC numbers. The triple test comprised constitution of a dedicated commission to conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness quantified in local bodies within the state; recommendation by the panel on the number of seats to be reserved; and an assurance that the reserved seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs would together not exceed 50% of the total.

Must Read |OBC quota in local bodies | What worked in Maharashtra’s favour: A dedicated commission, extensive data and MP’s example

The MVA government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had set up a commission to fulfill the above criteria, after the Court order, apart from seeking the Centre’s intervention on the matter. It had also urged the Court to direct the Centre to provide the OBC data since it had carried out a caste census whose details have not been revealed.

The BJP accused the MVA of dilly-dallying on the issue, trying to pin the blame on the Modi government, instead of setting up a commission as warranted by the Supreme Court. Now, that delay may come back to haunt it, with the panel that it finally set up submitting its report after the MVA government has been toppled.

Many organisations of OBCs as well as OBC leaders within the coalition government had questioned the MVA’s motives. Among the most vocal was senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and the Congress’s Vijay Waddetiwar. However, publicly, Bhujbal had backed the MVA stand, saying: “If the Centre furnishes the OBC data which it possesses, it will immediately help us get back the reservation.”

The Centre, in turn, had argued that only a state could furnish empirical data regarding its numbers. Even the Supreme Court commented on the MVA government’s “non-seriousness” on the matter, and accused it of trying to put off the local body polls.

Once in power, the BJP moved fast on the issue – perhaps taking cue from its government in Madhya Pradesh which got court clearance for OBC quota based on a report set up by it.

On June 30, in their very first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took up OBC reservation. A decision was also taken to provide the Banthia Commission funds and infrastructure which were reportedly lagging.

Should Read |Maharashtra government, Opposition hail SC order allowing OBC quota in local polls

On their first trip to Delhi after being sworn in, the duo met Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the state’s case in court on the issue.

Finally, the Shinde-Fadnavis government ensured that the Banthia Commission report was submitted in the Supreme Court a day before the July 12 hearing.

At 38% of the population, OBCs play a significant role in Maharashtra’s politics, and are present in varying proportions across the state. The second-most dominant community are the Marathas, at 33%. The BJP’s core vote base in the state are the OBCs. The Vidarbha region, which has been the party’s stronghold, has the highest OBC presence. It accounts for 62 of the state’s 288 Assembly seats and 10 of its 48 constituencies.

