Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam likely to join DMK today

An AIADMK stalwart who once fought the DMK fiercely under the late J Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam’s crossover would mark one of the most striking development in recent Tamil Nadu politics. (Photo: Facebook@OfficeOfOPS)

In a dramatic political turn, O Panneerselvam, the former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader, is most likely to join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam within the next hour, senior sources in both camps said on Friday morning.

Panneerselvam is expected to resign from his MLA post around 9 am and meet Chief Minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, shortly thereafter. A top source close to OPS said he is most likely to join DMK, not just the alliance. “There was no need to prepare for the resignation if it was to join the alliance,” the source said.