scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

NTR’s legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

As fourth of the TDP's founder's children dies a tragic death, a look at the family tree of one of Andhra's tallest leaders

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
August 2, 2022 2:55:09 pm
Former Andhra Pradesh CM and actor NT Rama Rao. (Express Atchive)

THE suspected suicide of N T Rama Rao’s youngest daughter, K Uma Maheshwari, on Monday makes it the fourth child of the film star-turned-larger than life politician to die a tragic death.

NTR and wife Basvarama Tarakam, who got married in May 1943, had 12 children, including four daughters. While NTR stunned the country when he stormed to power in 1983, leading the Telugu Desam Party in its very first election, it’s his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu who would go on to walk away with both the party and his political legacy. NTR’s own children have remained secondary players in the TDP space, with one of NTR’s daughters moving out to forge a political career.

In the tinsel word, where they have also followed their father’s footsteps, they have had more success.

More Political Pulse Reads |Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

The NTR progeny to move out of the TDP circle is Daggubati Purandeswari, one of his four daughters – the others being Dr G Lokeswari, Nara Bhuvaneswari and K Uma Maheshwari. Purandewari, 63, is a general secretary in the BJP, having joined the party in 2014. Before that, she won twice as MP, having been elected from Visakhapatnam in 2009 and Bapatla in 2004 on Congress ticket, and also served as Union Minister of State. Purandeswari’s husband used to be a Congress leader before joining the YSR Congress Party of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Dr Lokeswari is a gynaecologist, while Nara Bhuvaneswari is married to Chandrababu Naidu.

NTR lost his eldest son Ramakrishna in 1962 of ill health, and founded a studio named after him on the outskirts of Hyderabad following his death.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

His second son N Jayakrishna is a film producer and businessman, based in Hyderabad. NTR’s third son Saikrishna, who owned several cinema theatres, also died due to ill health in 2004.

Fourth son Nandamuri Harikrishna found success as an actor, and starred in over a dozen films. He was a TDP Rajya Sabha member from 2008 to 2013. On August 29, 2019, Harikrishna, then 61, died in a car crash near Nalgonda in Telangana, while on his way to Vijayawada.

NTR’s fifth son Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most famous actors of the Telugu film industry (also known as Tollywood), with nearly a hundred films behind him, including the recent Akhanda, and several awards to his name. He had been actively campaigning for the TDP for several years, before entering politics in 2014, when he contested and won from Hindupur Assembly constituency. He won again in 2019 and is a sitting TDP MLA.

Also Read |Jr NTR turns 39: Telugu celebrities recall their association with RRR star

NTR’s sixth and seventh sons, Mohankrishna and Ramakrishna Junior, are film producers based out of Hyderabad.

The eight son, Nandamuri Jayashankar Krishna, owns film companies and is a film producer.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:55:09 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
On a broken record, Jharkhand braces for another round of musical chairs
On a broken record, Jharkhand braces for another round of musical chairs
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement